Actor and activist Joanna Lumley, 77, chose a vintage-inspired white hat with a navy ribbon.Actor and activist Joanna Lumley, 77, chose a vintage-inspired white hat with a navy ribbon.
Actor and activist Joanna Lumley, 77, chose a vintage-inspired white hat with a navy ribbon.

Joanna Lumley and Suella Braverman among celebs in eye-catching hats at the coronation

There was some magnificent millinery on display among the high-profile guests.

By Helen McGurk
Published 8th May 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 11:21 BST

Celebrities, royals and other well-known guests pulled out all the stops with their coronation day outfits – including some fabulous hats and headpieces. While hats weren’t required as part of the dress, many attendees chose extravagant designs to complement their formal dress for the occasion. We asked fashion experts for their verdict on some of the boldest headpieces from the coronation…

Suella Braverman

Home Secretary Suella Braverman wore an ivory oversized fascinator in the shape of a flower to match her dove grey outfit.

“Although a low key colour, this is a real statement piece,” said Savile Row tailor Alexandra Wood, from Alexandra Wood Bespoke. Haute couture milliner Katherine Elizabeth said: “It is a bold choice with the hat being large in size, made from crinoline. The sculptural design sits on the side, so she can see, meet and greet people without obstruction.”

Joanna Lumley

Actor and activist Joanna Lumley, 77, chose a vintage-inspired white hat with a navy ribbon to complement the colours of her sailor-style dress. “This is very Mary Poppins,” said Wood. “Sensible for someone as charismatic as Joanna Lumley. It almost has a nod to Diana, Princess of Wales’ Eighties style.”

Katy Perry

Singer Katy Perry was dressed head to toe in Vivienne Westwood. The American pop star teamed her lilac skirt suit with a prominent fascinator in a similar shade. “A circular hat placed on the side, this is a very flattering look,” said Elizabeth. “Lovely soft pale pink veiling surrounds the hat, and the top has some manipulated crinoline to create a bit more height. She looks very regal with her pearl jewellery.”

Theresa May

Former Prime Minister Theresa May highlighted the accent colour from her floral coat dress with a white and orange hat. “She has chosen an upturned orange brim with a white crown and fire detailed trim,” said Wood. “They look like flames of fabric.”

Sophie Trudeau

Sophie Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, wore a blush pink dress with diaphanous sleeves and a pale coffee-coloured hat. Elizabeth described this look as “elegant and a statement hat, which is nice to see”.

Carrie Johnson

Carrie Johnson, wife of former Prime Minister Boris, donned a variety of dark blue shades. “I really like Carrie’s hat in navy and a white trim,” said Elizabeth. “It’s elegant and Dior-style, with a pleated crinoline detail on the side.”

Liz Truss

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss wore a belted tangerine dress with a pleated skirt, her hat a slightly more muted shade of orange. “Liz looks lovely in a disk headpiece with a ribbon trim,” Elizabeth commented.

Queen of Spain

Queen Letizia of Spain wore an on-trend Barbie pink skirt suit, paired with an oversized saucer hat covered with pink netting. “Great hat – it’s a good colour to go with the bright pink,” Elizabeth said. “Very Dior, I love the brim, and a beautiful veil, it looks vintage.”

