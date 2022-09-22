Jobs uncertainty for some of Queen’s staff

A letter has been sent to a number of employees saying that consultations will be held.

The letter, from Sir Michael Stevens, keeper of the privy purse, says: “I am sure you can appreciate that these are sensitive and challenging times.”

He adds that work is under way to support staff and ensure there are “good communications” over the coming weeks.

King Charles III, the Duke of Sussex, the Queen Consort,the Duchess of Sussex, the Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips, the Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex and the Countess of Wessex look on as the State Gun Carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Wellington Arch during the Ceremonial Procession following her State Funeral at Westminster Abbey, London.

The letter says: “Consistent with continuity, the approach on Accession is essentially that the requirements and the purpose of the Household continue unchanged following demise.

“While it is too early to confirm the position definitively, it is anticipated that only a very small minority of employees (fewer than 20) who provided personal services to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth will see their posts affected by Her Majesty’s death.

“We will be consulting with you and those affected in relation to these anticipated changes after the State Funeral. Those affected are being written to.”

Last week it was disclosed that up to 100 employees at the King’s former official residence, Clarence House, had been notified that they could lose their jobs.

Mark Serwotka, the general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union, which represents a number of employees in the royal households, said staff had worked for the Queen for a number of years and felt “let down” after receiving the letter.

“Our members are disappointed and saddened by this development,” he said.

Meetings are being held with those affected and staff are being told they can contact Employee Assistance providers in the coming weeks.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for a comment.

A Buckingham Palace source said: “The household is working to support any staff affected by changes following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.”

Meanwhile, visitors will be able to view the burial site of the Queen from next week as Windsor Castle reopens to the public.

People can pay their respects at St George’s Chapel from September 29, just over a week after the late monarc h was laid to rest.

The Queen’s name has been inscribed alongside her mother’s, father’s and husband’s on the ledger stone in the George VI Memorial Chapel.

She was laid to rest with the Duke of Edinburgh on Monday evening in a private service attended by the King and the Royal Family, after her state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in Windsor.

Buckingham Palace said the inscription on the ledger stone in the George VI Memorial Chapel now has the names of the Queen, her parents and Philip, along with their years of birth and death.