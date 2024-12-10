Jody Gormley: Former Tyrone GAA footballer who passed three months after being told that he had terminal cancer to be buried later in native Trillick after Belfast funeral
Requiem Mass for the much-loved father and teacher was held today (Thursday 12 December) in the Good Shepherd Church in Belfast at 10am.
A death notice in Funeral times.com described him as ‘the much loved husband of Deirdre (Winters), devoted father of Áine, James and Niamh’.
He will later be buried at St. Macartan’s graveyard in Trillick, Co Tyrone. In September the 53-year-old revealed publicly that he had been diagnosed with stage four liver cancer.
The Trillick man had guided his native club to the Tyrone Senior Football title last year and immediately following his team's defeat in this season's county final told his players of his cancer diagnosis.
Earlier this week, as the terrible news broke about his passing, tributes overwhelmed social media.
First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Jody Gormley.
"Throughout his illness, Jody showed incredible strength, courage, and resilience.
“His empowering words will continue to inspire and help so many others as they navigate their own battles in life.
“My thoughts are with his family and his many friends throughout the GAA. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”
A statement from Sinn Fein MP Órfhlaith Begley posted a picture of Jody Gormley along with his comment: ‘RIP Jody Gormley
"I'd like to be remembered as a decent person, who helped people out as much as I could, tried to find areas to help people improve their life, and give them a wee nudge in the right direction."’
Another message from Trillick St Macartan’s says: “Our club and community is devastated following the passing of our former player and senior manager Jody Gormley.
"Our most sincere and heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Jody’s family, his wife Deirdre, daughters Áine and Niamh and son James. His mother Sheila, brothers Damian and Eoin and sister Anita.
"He is pre deceased by his father Eugene a former successful player and long serving club officer. As well as his wider family and his wide circle of friends.
"Jody played for our club from a young age and has been involved in a number of teams throughout his playing career.
"He played for Tyrone and won a number of accolades including two u21 All Irelands in 1991 and 1992.
"Jody played in the famous 1995 All Ireland Final and scored the only other point bar Peter Canavan’s scores.
"Jody has had a very successful career both as a player and a coach.
"Mainly playing for Tyrone - nobody will forget that point in the 95’ Ulster Semi Final against Derry.
"He also won a London Championship with Tir Chonaill Gaels during his time living in London.
"Post playing, Jody managed a number of teams and was successful with the Antrim team who won the Tommy Murphy Cup and won the Hogan Cup with Abbey CBS.
"A man with plenty of experience who then returned to his beloved Trillick.
"In his first year, with Nigel Seaney, our senior team won the League Title in 2022. In 2023 Jody won the double (league and championship) with the same group of lads. 2024 we went for back to back championship wins with Jody as the leader but unfortunately lost at the last hurdle.
"The words cannnot describe the heartache our club is feeling right now.
"Jody was a true red from a young age, playing from underage to senior level. To then managing our senior team to an historical double in 2023.
"Jody was one of a kind and when returned to Trillick brought an aurora with him like no other.
"Throughout his time with Trillick as player and more recently as a manager he has made an impression on everyone - coaches, players and club members of all levels in a short period of time.
"A lot of people will have learnt a lot from him and how to hold themselves.
"Jody truly is an inspiration, forever our hero and forever a red!!!
Go Raibh Suaimhneas Síoraí Air - Eternal Rest Be Upon Him”
Speaking last month in a moving interview on the BBC's GAA podcast The GAA Social, Jody Gormley said that he had "no fear of dying whatsoever".
"I've felt blessed my entire life. The sadness is the people you're leaving behind," he added.
"That I'll not get to see my son, he's training hard with Trillick, he's come back after a couple of years, that I'll not get to see him play and I'll not get to see my family grow up and mature.
"That's not scary but sad really. That's the reality. When you peel it all back, it's the people close to you that you're not going to have those experiences with."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.