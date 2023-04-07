News you can trust since 1737
Joe Biden is a lovely Southern gentleman says Northern Ireland woman who had lunch with him in Washington

​Plans are well underway for US President Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland next week.

By Graeme Cousins
Published 7th Apr 2023, 20:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 21:24 BST
Geraldine O’Doherty, while a University of Ulster student, was on placement as an intern at the US Department of Foreign Affairs in 1986. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2314GS – 08Geraldine O’Doherty, while a University of Ulster student, was on placement as an intern at the US Department of Foreign Affairs in 1986. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2314GS – 08
Geraldine O’Doherty, while a University of Ulster student, was on placement as an intern at the US Department of Foreign Affairs in 1986. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2314GS – 08

​His security team will already have been in the Province for a week before Mr Biden arrives on Tuesday night and those who will be meeting him have been briefed on the dos and donts.

Although he won’t be spending a lot of time in Northern Ireland – and is only likely to visit one location – the new campus of Ulster University in Belfast – his presence is nonetheless highly anticipated.

One person from Northern Ireland who has already met Mr Biden is Londonderry woman Geraldine O’Doherty.

Geraldine O’Doherty’s US government, Department of Foreign Affairs ID card. DER2314GS – 11Geraldine O’Doherty’s US government, Department of Foreign Affairs ID card. DER2314GS – 11
Geraldine O’Doherty’s US government, Department of Foreign Affairs ID card. DER2314GS – 11
In 1986, when she was in in her early 30s, studying Irish history and politics in Ulster University Magee, she was offered the opportunity of a lifetime to do a summer internship in Washington.

She recalled: "I worked in the Foreign Relations Department with two women, one of them wrote all the speeches for Senator Eagleton and they were really hard-nosed New Yorkers, which I liked because I was able to work well with them being the Derry girl that I was.

Joe Biden was on the Irish Foreign Relations Committee and he would meet me when we were attending the committee meetings. I tended to keep my distance because I respected their political positions.

"I was invited out to lunch with Senator Eagleton and Joe Biden to a fancy restaurant in Massachusetts Avenue and we had the best of craic together.

"On a personal level, Joe was then how he is now; a lovely Southern gentleman, polite, very articulate and very, very sharp, with a great sense of humour.”

