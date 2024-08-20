Joe Hegarty: Funeral today for beloved youngster who 'could pack an awful lot of living into a single day'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of mourners today heard how the life of tragic 6-year-old Joe Hegarty from Ballycastle, Co Antrim ‘was taken in an accident, beyond our grasp to comprehend’.

The schoolboy died on August 16 ’as the result of an accident’ at a farm near his home.

Hundreds of mourners, many wearing sports jerseys, packed into St. Patrick’s & St. Brigid’s Church, Ballycastle for the Requiem Mass of Joe Hegarty.

The service began with friends bringing to the altar symbols that represented Joe’s passion in life.

Among the items brought forward were a no 26 GAA jersey ‘to ensure he had always a spot on the team’, ‘Joe’s helmet and hurl’, ‘Joe’s tennis racket and Joe’s football’.

Addressing the assembled congregation Father Con Boyle thanked everyone “who came to support Joe’s family on the most difficult of days” and that “we believe that Joe went straight up and now lives in God’s presence”.

In his sermon, Father Con Boyle, referring to August 16, said: "As the sun rose on Friday morning, you could see that it was going to be one of the better weather days this summer. It was a day to be outside in the sun and the breeze.

Requiem Mass of Joe Hegarty in St. Patrick’s & St. Brigid’s Church, Ballycastle

"We didn’t know then that it was to be Joe’s last day and for Joe, it was to be another day of his holidays, going to be with his friends up on the farm.

"Joe was himself, full of energy, excited, the way he always was.

"In an instant that afternoon, in an accident, Joe was taken from us and we are all just devastated, beyond words.

"Our hearts are sore for Andrea, Michael and Katie, for Joe’s grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, all so close to him in the Hegarty and McIlroy families.

Joseph Hegarty

"Our hearts go out in compassion to Ciaran Rionnagh, Cathair and their family.

"This was an accident, beyond our grasp to comprehend. We walk together through this tragedy.”

The cleric further questioned what it had been like for Joe on that last Friday?

"Joe could pack an awful lot of living into a single day,” added Father Boyle.

"In his 6 ½ years, time didn’t really matter for Joe.

"He lived in wonder at everything, curiosity about people, he had to know who was who, engrossed in sport with all the energy of his little body, and especially hurling, Naomh Padraig and he was always No.26 on the Carey Faughs’ team.

"Above all, he lived in a little world in which he only knew love and happiness.

"The last words he heard, at the end of a phone call with his Mammy and Daddy at lunchtime on Friday, were words from his Daddy, telling him he loved him.

"Andrea has been saying, with great faith and acceptance, that it was just Joe’s time.

"He was so excited about getting up to the farm.

"When you look back and you think – what lovely touches that day! Was Joe happy? You don’t have to ask. He was having the best of a day. And that is how he left us.”

The cleric added that now “Joe will never be anything other than happy”.

"He went from happiness here to greater happiness in the fullness of life with God in heaven,” Rev Boyle told the congregation.

"We would want him still with us, to be in his loving family, with all the dreams and hopes that families have for their childre

"But Joe will never know anything but joy and the joy of Joe was a gift to all who knew him in these short years.

"Andrea and Michael, we would all want to do anything, anything to comfort you.

"But you have been amazing in your reaching out to us.

"When we have gone to your home feeling helpless to say or do anything, we’ve come away feeling that it’s you who have given us comfort.

"You’ve done so much already to bring reassurance to your dear friends Ciaran, Rionnagh and Cathair. It’s almost as if you, in your kindness and generosity of heart, have put your own pain on hold for us.

"I’m sure you’ve never thought about it but it is very clear how highly you are regarded in this community for who you are, the couple you are, the family you are.

"People are here not just because this is a tragedy that has touched the hearts of so many, but also because we admire you and regard you; we are supporting you and praying for you.”

Father Boyle added that he known “that future days will be very hard and we can’t spare you those or live them for you, but I only hope that we, who gather with you today, will be there for you whenever and however you need us, and especially remembering you at Mass and in our personal prayer”.

"We know you will need your space and in time the normal run of family life with Katie, but we want also to be there for you. We would not want to fail you.

“When we think of Joe, I’m sure we will mostly smile at the memories.

"It’s maybe hard to smile right now but we will remember the joy he brought and lived; we will only think of him being happy – and he is happy - now - and forever.”

Joe, who was “the adored son of Andrea and Michael, loving brother of Katie” was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Earlier on social media, tributes were paid to the schoolboy was an avid supporter of County Antrim-based Carey Faughs Hurling Club, where his family have a deep involvement.

A post on social media from the GAA Club says: “All at Carey Faughs are heartbroken at the devastating news of Joe Hegarty's passing.

“The community wish to extend our deepest sympathy to Michael, Andrea and Katie along with the Hegarty and McIlroy families on their loss.

“Joe loved Carey Faughs and we all loved Joe.”

The tribute added: “Joe was a character and his light shone very brightly, he made friends wherever he went. It wouldn't be often that you would see Joe in anything else but his Carey gear.”

Joseph attended St Patrick's & St Brigid's Primary School in Ballycastle who also paid tribute to a “much loved bundle of joy”.

In a post they say: "St. Patrick’s and St. Brigid’s PS & NU have been devastated and deeply saddened at the news of the untimely death of our much loved pupil Joseph Hegarty.

“The whole school community of governors, staff and pupils wish to extend our deepest sympathies to Andrea, Michael and Katie and to the extended Hegarty and McIlroy families on their terrible loss.

"Joe was a much loved bundle of joy, a ray of sunshine both in class and around the school with his wonderful sunny personality and charming sense of fun.

"He was friends with everyone and everyone knew his name.

"He will be greatly missed by everyone throughout the school.