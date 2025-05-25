​The widow of road racing legend Joey Dunlop was "overwhelmed" by thousands of people who turned up in Ballymoney for a 25th anniversary celebration of his life.

Linda Dunlop was speaking after the special event in Joey’s hometown on Saturday. The "Joey 25" celebration, marked 25 years since his passing and was hosted by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council along with Linda and her family circle.

Racing fans from near and far were keen to catch a glimpse of motorcycling legends such as Jonathan Rea who, alongside many of Joey’s peers, rode through the streets of Ballymoney in a procession of some of his bikes.

One of Northern Ireland’s greatest sporting ambassadors, the programme included a museum featuring items from the Dunlop family collection or donated from fans and local fans who own some of his iconic bikes.

Ron Haslam rides a RS500 Honda during the Joey Dunlop 25 Celebration parade in his home town of Ballymoney in Co. Antrim on Saturday. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

There was also a “meet the riders” session with autograph signings, live music and entertainment.

The event had stayed dry until heavy rain fell on the finale - a special parade lap featuring 25 of Joey’s bikes ridden by some of the world’s top motorcycle racers.

Led by Joey’s daughter Donna McLean and Michael McCammond, husband of Joey’s youngest daughter, Joanne, the riders were cheered by fans lining the streets, despite the rain.

Joey’s wife Linda said: “I am overwhelmed by the huge crowds that have travelled to Ballymoney today to remember their racing hero. Thank you to everyone who joined with our family to celebrate this milestone year.

Joey Dunlop's wife Linda with Carl Fogarty during the Joey Dunlop 25 Celebration parade in his home town of Ballymoney in Co. Antrim. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

“I would also like to thank the Council for organising this fantastic event and honouring Joey’s legacy with such a fitting tribute. “Seeing so many of Joey’s original bikes displayed and ridden through his hometown has been truly special. It has been a day that we as a family will treasure.”

Racing stars included World Superbike Champions Carl Fogarty and Jonathan Rea, Grand Prix stars Ron Haslam, Jeremy McWilliams and Eugene Laverty, British champions Leon Haslam and Adrian Coates, North West 200 record holder Alastair Seeley, BSB standout and NW200 superbike king Glenn Irwin, and 11-time Irish champion Michael Swann.

Double World Formula 2 Champion Brian Reid joined Joey’s former teammates, rivals, and friends, including Alan Irwin, Trevor Steele, Con Law, Raymond McCullough, and Leslie McMaster, for the one-of-a-kind event.

Leading the dazzling road racing talent was world record holder Ryan Farquhar, alongside multiple Isle of Man TT and North West 200 champions John McGuinness, Michael Rutter, Bruce Anstey, Phillip McCallen, Ian Lougher, Adrian Archibald, and Ian Simpson, as well as Irish champions James Courtney, Denis McCullough, Steve Cull, and Michael McGarrity.

Brian Reid with the RS250 Honda he rode in the parade during the Joey Dunlop 25 Celebration parade in his home town of Ballymoney in Co. Antrim today. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciaran McQuillan, said: “We were delighted to welcome thousands of fans from all around the world to Ballymoney for this very special Joey 25 celebration. “It is a true testament to who Joey was, both on and off the circuit, that huge numbers have come along today to show their love and appreciation for their sporting hero."

He also welcomed the new Mayor of Douglas, Steven Crellin, the two towns being twinned due to their shared passion for racing.

He also thanked all the riders, those who loaned bikes and artefacts, and Stephen Watson and BBC NI for helping organise the event.

North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne took his family to enjoy the day. "It was a fantastic turnout and the rain certainly didn't dampen spirits,” he said.

Stephen Dunne MLA (right) with Jonathan Rea, said the entire event was a testimony to the inspirational character of Joey Dunlop.

"Joey Dunlop was one of our greatest ever sports stars," he said. "I think his humility was something that really captivated people's interest - as well as his charity giving - he really was a hero, role model and inspiration".

(Joey was given an MBE in 1986 and an OBE in 1996 for humanitarian work with children in Eastern Europe).

The highlight for Mr Dunne was seeing so many of his original bikes being ridden by world champions.

"It brought back a lot of memories, particularly for the older generations who remember seeing Joey racing.

"The crowds really came out in their thousands, demonstrating the love that there is really for the whole Dunlop family."