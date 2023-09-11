John Bennett MBE to join IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame as BBC Radio Ulster presenter is recognised for 'unwavering passion'
The committee have outlined that Mr Bennett alongside Joe Finnegan, Paddy Halpenny and Mary Wilson have been selected due to their "unparalleled skill, unwavering passion and deep love for radio they've showcased throughout their careers."
Mr Bennett is one of Northern Ireland's most versatile personalities and since joining the BBC in 1956, he has presented music, entertainment, sports and current affairs programmes for close to seven decades.
Alongside Gloria Hunniford, John launched BBC Radio Ulster on New Year's Eve in 1974 and is the head of the station's family.
Furthermore, he is also well-known as "The President" of The Sunday Club which is a two hour programme of music, mystery voices, yarns and listener requests.
Such is its popularity that in 2015 the station introduced The Saturday Club to its schedules.
In addition, his celebrity interview series “With Bennett” has taken him into scores of starry living rooms and hotel foyers – from Spike Milligan to Janet Street-Porter and Jasper Carrot – and his special Christmas morning programme, “Calling Home”, has connected families at home and abroad for several decades.
John is also known for presenting BBC Radio Ulster's morning show from 1993 to 2003, as well as his passion for football meaning he was a go-to commentator for hundreds of live matches.
In January this year, John was awarded an MBE by King Charles III in his inaugural New Year Honours list for services to Television and Radio Broadcasting.