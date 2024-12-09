John Dalzell: Birthday boy preparing to start his 33rd sit out for Southern Area Hospice on December 21 which is the day he turns 83-years-old

John Dalzell

As John Dalzell OBE turns 83-years-old, instead of comforting himself with tea and a well stoked fire, he will start his 33rd consecutive Christmas Sit-Out for the Southern Area Hospice.

On 21st December the pensioner will celebrate the same way he has done for the last 32 years, by sitting in his trailer on Hill Street in Newry, raising funds for the Southern Area Hospice.

Since 1992, John Dalzell OBE has dedicated his time to sitting out and collecting money for Southern Area Hospice in the run up to Christmas - often in the coldest weather.

According to the Southern Area Hospice John has gathered a team to assist him, known as the “Sit-Out Team” and together they collect donations every Christmas right across the local area.

In recent years, John’s Sit-Out duration has also lengthened, and he plans to sit out this year for 10 days.

John is really looking forward to starting this year.

He said: “I have always promised that, as long as I am able to, I will spend the days leading up to Christmas on Hill Street in Newry, meeting as many of you and raising as much as I can for the Hospice — a cause that means so much to me, and to all of us.

"This year, I am sad to say, I have suffered some ill-health, however, I’m as determined as ever to take part in the sit-out.

"I am busy with my team and the Hospice planning for it. The sit-out is a huge team effort and we are working hard in preparation

to ensure its continued success.

"Last year, we raised £126,000, which helped run the inpatient unit for almost 13 days making a huge difference to the quality of life for so many local people and their families.

"I’m committed to ensuring that all the hard work we've put in to building the success of the sit-out over many years isn’t lost, so we can continue raising these vital funds for our Hospice, together."

John’s 33rd Sit-Out will take place at its usual spot in Marcus Square on Hill Street, Newry, where his familiar trailer will be stationed from 14th – 24th December.

Fundraising Officer for the Hospice James McCaffrey who works with John and his team said: “I have known John for over 10 years now and it is no surprise to me that he is determined to continue with his wonderful Sit-Out for yet another year.

"John and his dedicated Sit-Out team are an incredible example of the spirit of giving at Christmas.