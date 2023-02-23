'Motty' as he was popularly known, died peacefully in his sleep yesterday morning and leaves behind a legacy of commentating on ten World Cups, ten European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for the BBC.

Motson joined the BBC on a full-time basis in 1968 and stayed with the organisation upon retiring in 2018, where he was also a part of the Match of the Day team since 1971.

Motson returned to work for a spell at talkSPORT and also provided voiceovers for some football computer games.

In total, the broadcaster commentated on more than 2,000 games on television.

Michael Clarke, a football commentator and broadcaster for the Irish League and Northern Ireland national team, believes Motson's voice provided 'a comfort' for those who were listening in.

"John was someone who I looked up to massively and when you are trying to improve, he was always that example of what you inspire to be," the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Secretary said.

"People of all different generations are saddened by the news which shows his longevity and he was behind the microphone for all the big moments such as Northern Ireland beating England.

"He covered everything with enthusiasm and the biggest compliment I can pay him is that nobody ever challenged 'Motty' about what he said as he always did his research with authority.

"You felt that you were with him on the ride when he was commentating and he helped you feel every moment.

"Great commentators know it's not about them and John helped to enhance pictures with his words and he never overspoke and always had a good rapport with his co-commentator.

"'Motty's voice was so iconic that you knew it was him instantly and it provided a lot of comfort for those who were listening.

"He was so good that we won't see the likes of it again."