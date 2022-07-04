Afterwards, Mr Buckley said: “Jill and I were blessed with a brilliant day surrounded by our family and friends. We would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to wish us well as we move to this very exciting next chapter in our lives. We have made memories that will last a life time.”
Jonathan Buckley wedding: 'Jill and I were blessed with a brilliant day'
Jonathan Buckley MLA and his wife Jill Buckley were all smiles during their wedding at Lisburn Free Presbyterian Church.
By Gemma Murray
Monday, 4th July 2022, 10:19 am
Updated
Monday, 4th July 2022, 10:21 am