Jonathan Gribben from Cabra died aged only 23.

The funeral of Jonathan Gribben from Castlewellan Road Cabra, took place yesterday at St Mary’s Church, Cabra yesterday. He is survived by his parents Eamon and Majella and brother Declan.

Jonathan was a passenger in a one-vehicle collision, which happened near Kilcoo on the Castlewellan Road in Co Down in the early hours of Friday.

Yesterday mourners laid a series of items in front of the altar in the chapel to signify the different aspects of their loved one’s short life.

There was a certificate from Greenmount Agricultural College for the course he had attended after school, a car, glasses, a football, a tractor, some potatoes and a potato harvester and a picture of him with his granny.

Parish priest Fr Charles Byrne noted how popular Jonathan was, as evidenced by the large crowds of people who lined the street to welcome his remains home, visited the wake, and who were attending the requiem mass. At one point there were also almost 240 watching the funeral via Facebook.

He noted how as a young child, Jonathan had loved playing with toy tractors and loved to help his father Eamon on the farm as he grew up. There was never any doubt that he would go to work with his father farming potatoes. He also took an interest in cattle and sheep, the cleric said, and loved “the banter” with neighbours and friends during potato harvesting season.

His other passions were his beloved dogs, Jess and Dixie, and Liverpool FC as well as various Clonduff football teams he played for.

“There was a very special bond between Jonathan and his Granny, who sadly died at the end of March,” said Fr Byrne. “He spent time with her every evening, drinking tea and eating Rich Tea biscuits, sharing with her all that was going on around the area.”

Fr Byrne introduced a gentleman called Bernard who read a poem, ‘Our Jonathan’, in tribute to the “hard working” young farmer. It noted how he had sat at a place at his grandmother’s table “where nobody else dared to sit”.