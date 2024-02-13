Watch more of our videos on Shots!

24-year-old Jonathan King toasted the success during a gala ceremony in Brighton on Saturday night (February 10), hosted by the Heritage Railway Association.

Jonathan was recognised for his remarkable dedication at the railway for over a decade, especially during challenging times such as the recent floods in Downpatrick. His community spirit was on display when he safeguarded the railway and assisted local businesses in flood mitigation efforts.

Jonathan has been a volunteer at the railway since his early teens and he was elected onto the Board of Directors at the age of 23. His railway duties include both administrative and on-the-ground tasks, whilst also studying a Law degree at Trinity College in Dublin.

(L-R) Lord Faulkner, Jonathan King, Morgan Young, and Paul Lewin (award host/compere)

Robert Gardiner, Chairman of DCDR, expressed his elation at Jonathan's achievement, emphasising his invaluable contributions that transcend his age.

He said: "Jonathan absolutely deserves this recognition. His exceptional contributions to the railway read like the CV of someone much older. His remarkable tenacity, generosity, and dedication make him a standout team player.

"In the face of the recent floods, Jonathan played a pivotal role in safeguarding the railway. Acting as a spokesperson for DCDR in the local and national media, he not only monitored floodwaters when others couldn't but also assisted local businesses in removing stock from flooded shops, purchasing sandbags from his own pocket."

Mr Gardiner also recognised Jonathan's exemplary efforts during the summer of 2020, as well as his dedication to promote DCDR.

“In the challenging summer of 2020, amid a wave of vandalism and the ongoing COVID pandemic, Jonathan went above and beyond by serving as a night watchman, patrolling the DCDR site until the early hours,” he added.

“His tireless initiative is evident in his leadership of projects previously mentioned, and additionally, he has organised and represented the DCDR at events across Ireland, acting as a dedicated ambassador and expanding the railway's reach to a broader audience, putting the DCDR back on the tourist map after the period of enforced closure over COVID. His role as a social media admin and website editor since 2018 further demonstrates his commitment to promoting DCDR online.”

After receiving his award, Jonathan was quick to attribute his success to the collective effort of the DCDR community and expressed his gratitude to everyone involved.

“This is a success for everyone at DCDR – it is a testament to how much effort our volunteers invest in training our younger members, and the support that we get from the wider community,” he explained.

“Without the backing of countless individuals and donors, as well as several preservation groups from across Northern Ireland and the Republic, we wouldn’t have such a thriving team which has the ability to pass on now-rare steam engineering skills.”

Heritage Railway Association Chief Executive, Steve Oates, said: “The Lord Faulkner Young Volunteer of the Year Award is always the most fiercely contested category at the HRA Annual Awards. Almost all of them could be a winner and the judges have a huge challenge to select just one.