Then, I believed those neighbours to be severe and unfriendly. Looking back now, I realise it was likely closer to the truth they were an elderly couple who simply wanted a little bit of peace from annoying adolescents in their advancing years.

They took pride in their garden and liked their privacy.

However, the wall symbolised the barrier between the way they saw the world and how I did. My brothers and I were obsessed with ball games and, inevitably, this meant that there were a regular series of orbs sent flying over that wall.

No matter how hard we tried, or how advanced we believed our skills to be, nothing could prevent footballs and tennis balls being regularly kicked, struck or batted into their back garden.

This always led to consternation and negotiations over who would be the unfortunate sibling sent to knock the door ("I went last time, it’s your go!”). Often the door knock went unanswered.

When someone did open, we would receive a stern lecture about the delicacy of the flowers before the ball was returned with a glower. We received several final warnings before we were firmly told that no more balls would be returned. Anything else which was discovered in that garden would stay there forever.

For a young boy, summer days can be long when the ball is lost so we were not to be so easily defeated. If our ball was not to be returned by agreement, then rescue missions would have to be launched.

Much time and energy was exerted discussing ways to get round or (occasionally) over that wall while preventing discovery or capture.

On one day I was surreptitiously searching their back garden for a lost football when the couple returned home.

I hid in the thick trees at the rear of the flower beds while the husband started watering the flowers.

At one point I remember seeing his boots no more than inches away as I hid.

I recalled his warning about anything that was discovered in the back garden staying there forever as I lay motionless.

It all seems rather pathetic now, but I excitedly related the story when I escaped to my brothers and friends later as if it was the plot of an episode of The A-Team.

Now, as I advance merrily through my middle-aged years, my sympathies have shifted.

I was annoyed when I discovered a youth had come into our back garden to play on my son’s swing while we were out.

I am equally unimpressed by the boy who thinks it is hilarious to repeatedly ring our doorbell and then run and hide in the time it takes me to haul my capacious backside off the sofa to go and answer.

On another day I was moving through the house when I noticed the outline of a small figure outside the front door.

I saw what looked like a card being shoved through the letterbox.

When I lifted the small brown object, I noticed this was a proper, old fashioned envelope.

There was an intricate gold design on the interior of the envelope and what seemed to be a grand coat of arms or crest bearing Latin words on the rear.

Inside was a stiff sheet of high-quality writing paper bearing the same symbol with the Latin writing (I was later informed that it is actually the crest for Hogwarts out of the Harry Potter stories).

The formality and majesty of the stationary was belied by the writing on the front and inside.

It was obviously a young child's hand. A note had been tentatively started on one side only to be abandoned for a new effort overleaf.

The letter was addressed on the envelope to three names - my wife, my son and myself.

I began to read. This is what the letter said....

"Dear Jonny

Can you please kick back my purple smiley-face ball. I accidently kicked it into your back garden.”

The letter was signed “Yours sincerely” and named.

Next door to me lives a happy frizzy-haired girl. She had delivered the letter.

Promptly, the ball was retrieved and I hand-delivered it to the beaming child.

Her mother told me that she had volunteered to knock on our door to get the ball but the little girl insisted on writing a letter.

"I didn't want to discourage her,” she told me.

I nodded along. I told her the correspondence had made my day.

Later I tried to think when I last received a letter. I get mail every day - an incessant series of impersonal statements, bills, appointments and unwanted offers for credit cards.

But an actual letter? Something that someone has taken the time to sit down and write by hand? I honestly can't remember. Probably several years ago.

My whole life is dominated by communication - texts, emails, articles, social media.

But the method of communication which requires a little extra effort and which can reveal most about the identity and personality of the author is virtually extinct.

And as I sat and re-read over the letter the little girl had taken the time to write and deliver through my front door, I couldn't help but think about my own childhood and the time I had invaded my next-door neighbour’s garden on that rescue mission.

I also thought about the pangs of frustration I occasionally feel when I hear children (including my own son) making a lot of noise in the street; how I peer disapprovingly out the window.

The truth is that children don’t know how it feels to be an adult, they haven’t got there yet.

But we do retain some memory what it’s like to be a kid, to be filled with that bursting, contagious sense of energy, mischief and fun.