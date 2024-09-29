Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An 84-year-old seamstress who died after a road accident will take her seat at ‘the Wedding Feast’ of Christ, her friends and family were assured today.

Joyce Taggart passed away after a collision on the Clooney Road area of the Co Londonderry village on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was standing room only at Ballykelly Presbyterian church today for her funeral, where her two choirs gathered around her coffin to sing.

Rev Phil Houston extended his sympathy to her children Heather and David, their spouses and her grandchildren.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told the congregation she was born in Londonderry and her first job was a seamstress. She met her husband, Joe, when she missed her bus and he took her home on the back of his motorbike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple married in 1960 and she later nursed him through his illness.

"When Joe died Joyce was understandably heartbroken, but she did not allow grief to consume her but kept her eyes fixed on the Lord."

She was well known for her "Saturday run" during which she delivered all the scones she had baked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballykeel Presbyterian Church has heard glowing tributes to Joyce Taggart, 84, from the Ballykelly area, who died following a collision between a bus and a car in Co Londonderry.

"She had such a warm personality, so generous with her time and affections. She will be deeply missed at the many clubs and groups she was involved with.”

He acknowledged her life was abruptly cut short.

"Somehow at 84-years-old she still seemed in her prime, with her active body and mind she was younger than a lot of us! None of this feels right, because it isn't right. People were created to be forever, just like our creator.

"What has gone so wrong that these things happen in our world?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He responded: "The human race is like a choir where each of us is singing our own tune rather than the good tune of God. We leave His way to go our way and as a result we see disharmony, brokenness and death. But God has made a way, the only way, for us to be re-tuned, through faith in Jesus Christ.”

In closing he referred to a parable Jesus told about this future wedding feast.

"In it, he says that many invitations were sent out but many good, religious sorts thought they would be lowering themselves to accept Jesus. Joyce was wiser than that, she accepted the invitation and she will take her seat."