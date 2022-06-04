Pacemaker Press 04/06/22 Platinum Jubilee Celebrations on the Shankill Road in Belfast on Saturday. The event marks the third day of festivities celebrating 70 years since the Queen's reign began. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Jubilee picture special: Crowds turn out for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations on Shankill Road

The event marks the third day of festivities celebrating 70 years since the Queen’s reign began

By Michael Cousins
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 3:56 pm
Updated Saturday, 4th June 2022, 4:27 pm

Pictures by Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

