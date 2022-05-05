Jubilee portrait captures ‘twinkle in the Queen’s eye’

The relaxed test shot by Rob Munday was taken in 2004 during a photographic session to create the first officially commissioned 3D hologram of the Queen.

Munday’s new image – which he has titled Platinum Queen: Felicity – remained unnoticed in his archives for almost 19 years, before he rediscovered it last summer.

The composition sees the Queen reacting to an unscripted and amusing comment made by her close confidante and senior dresser Angela Kelly, as Ms Kelly rearranged her clothing prior to the holographic shoot at Buckingham Palace.

Artist Rob Munday unveils a new, photographic portrait of The Queen, titled Platinum Queen: Felicity, to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee at the launch of his new exhibition 'Presence', at 45 Park Lane, London. Picture date: Wednesday May 4, 2022.

Munday (pictured) said: “The Queen’s daily life is so full of responsibility and duty that it was wonderful to see this fleeting moment of relaxation and pleasure.

“It is an uplifting portrait, so different from many of the more sombre portraits commissioned in recent years and a befitting celebration for her Platinum Jubilee.”

The portrait was described as capturing “the twinkle in the Queen’s eye” and an “almost quizzical expression” demonstrating “the deep bond and trust” between the monarch and Ms Kelly, with the piece dedicated to their 20 years of friendship.