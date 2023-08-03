The 35-year-old corporate high-flier had long wanted a motorbike, and had taken possession of a Harley Davidson two days before she crashed riding it on Monday.

Ahead of her funeral on Friday, Free Presbyterian minister Rev Paul Fitzsimons told the News Letter: “It's been just a dreadful time for the whole family, as you can imagine I'm sure.

"The congregation here at Mullaghglass as well as the entire local community are just really shocked by the tragedy.

"The family are just totally devastated at the death of their daughter, and sister as well.

"But we take comfort in the knowledge that Judith certainly put her faith and her trust in the Lord Jesus Christ as her very own and personal saviour, and we've no doubt her soul is now with the Lord in heaven itself.

"But our thoughts and prayers are certainly with the family at this very, very difficult time and we trust that the God of all comfort will give them great strength and his all-sufficient grace amid all their tears and their sorrows.”

Judith McMullan

One of those speaking at her funeral is expected to be brother-in-law Simon Anderson, another Free Presbyterian minister based at Aughnacloy.

There will be a family service in the home before mourners arrive at Mullaghglass Free Presbyterian Church for a service at 2pm, with private family burial afterwards at Kingsmill Presbyterian Churchyard.

Miss McMullan had worked for Abbott Laboratories for the last 12 years, an American multinational firm which makes pharmaceuticals and medical equipment. It is headquartered in north Chicago.