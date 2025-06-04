The parade made their way around the streets of Lisburn.
1.
Junior Orange Parade Photo: Andrew McCarroll
2.
Junior Orange Parade Photo: Andrew McCarroll
3.
Junior Orange Parade Photo: Andrew McCarroll
4. PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 31-05-25
Junior Orange Parade
A major parade is taking place in Lisburn on today, May 31, to mark the 100th anniversary of the Junior Orange Association of Ireland.
The parade begins at 12pm from Wallace Park and will parade round the streets of Lisburn.
Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press
A major parade is taking place in Lisburn on today, May 31, to mark the 100th anniversary of the Junior Orange Association of Ireland. The parade begins at 12pm from Wallace Park and will parade round the streets of Lisburn. Photo: Andrew McCarroll
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.