Junior Orange ParadeJunior Orange Parade
Junior Orange Parade

Junior parade sees hundreds march to celebrate 100th anniversary of the Junior Orange Association of Ireland

By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Jun 2025, 08:22 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 15:57 BST
A major parade took place in Lisburn on Saturday (May 31) to mark the 100th anniversary of the Junior Orange Association of Ireland.

The parade made their way around the streets of Lisburn.

Junior Orange Parade

1.

Junior Orange Parade Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Photo Sales
Junior Orange Parade

2.

Junior Orange Parade Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Photo Sales
Junior Orange Parade

3.

Junior Orange Parade Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Photo Sales
A major parade is taking place in Lisburn on today, May 31, to mark the 100th anniversary of the Junior Orange Association of Ireland. The parade begins at 12pm from Wallace Park and will parade round the streets of Lisburn.

4. PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 31-05-25 Junior Orange Parade A major parade is taking place in Lisburn on today, May 31, to mark the 100th anniversary of the Junior Orange Association of Ireland. The parade begins at 12pm from Wallace Park and will parade round the streets of Lisburn. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

A major parade is taking place in Lisburn on today, May 31, to mark the 100th anniversary of the Junior Orange Association of Ireland. The parade begins at 12pm from Wallace Park and will parade round the streets of Lisburn. Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Lisburn
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice