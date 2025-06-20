Justice Minister congratulates 68 new prison officers

David Kennedy, Director of Prisons, Justice Minister Naomi Long (centre) and Beverley Wall, Director General of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, during a passing out ceremony for 68 new officers who have joined the Northern Ireland Prison Service at Hydebank Wood Secure College and Women's Prison. Photo: Michael Cooper

Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long has congratulated Northern Ireland's newest 68 prison officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attending a passing out ceremony at Hydebank Wood in south Belfast , Ms Long said prison officers play a fundamental role in building a safer Northern Ireland and are at the very heart of the justice system.

It was the culmination of 12 weeks' training for the 68 officers who will perform a variety of roles including prison officers, night custody officers as well as officers who will work as part of the Prisoner Escort Group .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after the overall average daily prison population increased by 11.4% during 2023/24 to 1,877.

The passing out ceremony for 68 new officers who have joined the Northern Ireland Prison Service at Hydebank Wood Secure College and Women's Prison. Photo : Michael Cooper

Ms Long said prison officers can play a role in transforming lives.

"The Prison Service operates at the very heart of our justice system. It is a service that often operates out of the public eye, yet its work is fundamental to the fabric of our society," she said.

"Your role is not just about containment; it is about providing structure, offering opportunities for learning, and helping to lay the groundwork for a successful return to society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We often say it because it is true - we send people to prison 'as punishment' and not 'for punishment'.

"We live in a constantly evolving world, and the challenges facing our Prison Service are ever-present.

"The complexities of mental health, addiction, and rehabilitation demand a sensitive and informed approach.