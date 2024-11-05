Kamala Harris is not a radical and will be a great president, says former colleague from San Francisco

​Kamala Harris is a “special person” who is not a left-wing political radical and will be a good US president, says a former colleague of hers in San Francisco.

The News Letter spoke to Matt Dorsey and other officials who worked with Mrs Harris in the northern California city where she became district attorney in 2004. He said that she had been “smart on crime” in that role in a city that is criticised by the Republican Party for having been ruined by hard left-wing Democrats who are soft on illegal conduct.

As the News Letter was going to press early on election day, Mr Trump at his last rally in Michigan described Mrs Harris as “a radical left lunatic who ruined San Francisco”.

San Francisco has suffered waves of shoplifting and drug problems, on top of a homelessness crisis.

Matt Dorsey, one of 11 elected supervisors in San Francisco, speaks to the News Letter outside the City Attorney office where he worked alongside Kamala Harris in the City Hall. Pic: Ben Lowry

Matt Dorsey is one of 11 elected supervisors who effectively run San Francisco, and who in terms of powers are a cross between a Belfast city councillor and a member of the Stormont assembly. All the supervisors are members of the Democratic Party, like Mrs Harris.

Mr Dorsey, who was director of communications at the city attorney’s office where she worked, said: “Back when I started in 2002, Kamala Harris was running the City and Families team at the city attorney's office, and we got to be friends and we were both serving on the senior staff at the office. She's a really incredibly special person, somebody I have a lot of affection for, and I'm just really excited that she is candidate for president.

“I would say who could have imagined it, but in some ways I could have imagined it because she was just a remarkable leader.”

When the News Letter asked if Mr Dorsey was confident she was up to the huge role of president of the United States, Mr Dorsey replied that “she will be a phenomenal president”, then observed: “It was also interesting that she was a moderate.”

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Michigan State University as the election campaign comes to a close. Twenty years ago in San Francisco she defeated a more left-wing candidate to become attorney general for the city (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

He explained that she defeated “a very progressive district attorney” in an election for the post. “That was a race that meant a lot to me because, one, because Kamala was my friend. Also because the city needs somebody who understood that.”

So was Mr Dorsey saying she was not too left wing? He replied: “Yeah, I think this is a city where we really need somebody who understands public safety but balances that with compassion. Sometimes it can get a little out of whack.”

He added: “What I always appreciated was the way that she led the district attorney's office was, it's not about being hard on crime or soft on crime, it's about being smart on crime. That was the way that she led that office.”

Mr Dorsey was emphasising that he did not think she is not going to be an overly radical president: “I mean, her tenure as district attorney, California attorney general and I think US senator has been to be more of a centrist. But certainly going back to her understanding of criminal justice, I think she is a mainstream Democrat who will lead this country well.”

Mrs Harris, who is current US vice president, served as San Francisco district attorney for seven years, before becoming attorney general for the entire state in 2011, until she was elected a United States senator in 2017, and the elected as Joe Biden’s running mate in 2020.

Mr Dorsey said that he was a member of what he calls the “LGBTQ+ community”.

“Kamala and I both have mentors from that community – there was a guy named Jim Rivaldo, who was Harvey Milk's campaign consultant, mentor.” Mr Milk was a supervisor and gay rights who was assassinated by a fellow politician in 1978. Mr Rivaldo was Mrs Harris's campaign manager when she ran for district attorney.

“Kamala just understands a lot about the community. Back in 2003 when I found out that I was HIV-positive, Kamala Harris was one of the first people I told, just because she was somebody who I was close to and understood that and was just really supportive … She's a dear person.”

Asked about the Republican criticism that Mrs Harris is a ‘diversity hire’ who has been promoted on the grounds of her gender and mixed race background, and is out of her depth, Mr Dorsey said: "If you're getting elected in California, you're getting more votes than most people. She's earned everything she's got and in many ways she had a harder time because, I think, women have a harder time in American politics.”

Will she actually be elected though? Mr Dorsey replied: “I think Kamala's going to win. I think Donald Trump has been an exhausting leader, and as we're going into the close of this election, he is reminding people just what an unseemly drama his presidency was for four years.”

Phil Ting who represents San Francisco in the California state assembly, which is akin to being a Stormont MLA but, given the size of the state, is more like being a Westminster MP, told the News Letter that in addition to Mrs Harris’s public persona of being “very warm and a wonderful speaker” she is “very serious and very hard working”.