Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The funeral of Banbridge murder victim Karen Cummings will take place on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 40-year-old nurse was killed in her home last Saturday.

She will be laid to rest at St. Patrick’s Cemetery on the Dromore Road, just a short distance from her home.

Ms Cummings’ funeral will be held at 12.15pm for 1pm Requiem Mass in the Church of St Therese, Banbridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Cummings. Picture: family image

Her family has asked that anyone who wishes to make donations in lieu of flowers should do so for Daisy Hill Hospital's Paediatric Fund through Heaney Keenan Funeral Directors. The murder victim was a nurse at the hospital.

Hundreds attended vigils in Banbridge and Newry in memory of Ms Cummings last Thursday night where they stood in solidarity with her family and those of 24 other women murdered in Northern Ireland since 2020.