Kate and William in Northern Ireland - 9 pictures

It is the couple's first visit since receiving their new titles following the accession of King Charles III.
Photo: PressEye
Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
4. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 6th October 2022 - The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Trademarket, a new outdoor street-food and retail market situated in Belfast city centre. As well as meeting with vendors, Their Royal Highnesses heard from local entrepreneur, Will Neill, about his inspiration for the project and meet representatives from Kainos, a local software company, supporting the business venture.
Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye