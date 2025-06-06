Kate Grant from Cookstown is the ambassador for Learning Disability Pride, which takes place on June 21 in Carrickergus

Kate Grant from Cookstown is living proof that passion, courage, and representation can redefine what the world sees as beautiful.

With two older brothers, a younger sister, three dogs, a cat, and her proud parents Deirdre and John by her side, 26-year-old Kate is embracing life on her own terms—one catwalk at a time.

This year, she takes on a new role: ambassador for Learning Disability Pride 2025, set to take place in Carrickfergus on June 21. For her, the event is more than a celebration—it's a movement.

“I am so proud and honoured to be an ambassador,” she says. “It’s about showing the world what people with learning disabilities can achieve. It’s going to be an amazing day!”

Kate Grant, the new ambassador of Learning Disability Pride, with her parents, Deirdre and John

Kate’s journey into modelling began in a familiar place: backstage, watching her mum strut confidently down the catwalk.

“I went to a few shows where my mum modelled. I thought it looked like so much fun. I wanted to be up there doing the same—and that’s exactly what I did.”

That dream became reality at the Belfast Fashion Show, her first professional modelling job. Representing fashion from across Northern Ireland, it was a full-circle moment.

“Being from Cookstown, it felt special. I wasn’t even nervous—I just loved it. The music, the vibe… I was in my element.”

Cookstown woman Kate Grant as a baby

Since then, Kate’s modelling career has skyrocketed, taking her all the way to Hollywood, where she shared a stage with none other than Kim Kardashian!

“It was surreal. A moment I’ll treasure forever.”

What makes Kate’s story especially powerful is that she is believed to be the first model with Down Syndrome in Northern Ireland to gain national and international attention.

“At the time, it was totally unheard of. I didn’t look like the stereotypical model, but that’s why it was so important. I want to lead the way for others, to show that beauty and representation come in many forms.”

Cookstown model Kate Grant is the new ambassador of Learning Disability Pride

She is fiercely passionate about inclusion, diversity, and equity. Whether she’s on stage, on camera, or speaking to young people, her mission is clear:

“I use my voice to break down barriers and challenge outdated norms.”

Her advocacy featured in the heartfelt documentary ‘Role Model’, which followed her day-to-day life and her big moments—like walking the catwalk in Belfast.

“It was so much fun. The whole family was involved. And I even got to be on This Morning and meet Eamonn Holmes!”

Kate is quick to point out that while the fashion industry is becoming more inclusive, but there’s still work to do.

“Some brands use tokenism, but others really believe that fashion is for everyone. That’s why Learning Disability Pride matters—it raises awareness in a way people can feel and see.”

And when she’s not advocating, she’s hands-on with her studies, attending college where she studies hair and beauty, works out at the gym with her sister, or enjoys walks with her beloved dogs.

Among her proudest achievements is receiving a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her work promoting inclusivity and awareness. She met Princess Catherine at a royal ceremony—“Two Kates together!” she laughs.

Her biggest role model? Her mother.

“She’s the best. Everything I do, she’s right there with me.”

When asked what message she’d like to leave with readers, she offers heartfelt advice:

“Live your life your way. If there’s something you want to do, ask for help and support. Be determined and work hard. And always accept the outcome.”

“People with Down Syndrome and learning disabilities are all different, just like you. We have the same hopes and dreams, and we want full lives too.”