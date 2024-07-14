Kate presents trophy to Wimbledon winner in only second public appearance since cancer news

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​The Princess of Wales has presented the Wimbledon men's final trophy to Carlos Alcaraz , in her second public engagement since announcing her cancer diagnosis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate, wearing a purple Safiyaa dress, spoke to ball boys and girls after she entered Centre Court to loud applause.

Before passing the trophy to Alcaraz, she commiserated and shook the hand of runner-up Novak Djokovic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate, wearing a purple Safiyaa dress, attended Sunday’s final with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and her sister Pippa Matthews.

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte arriving on day fourteen of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, ahead of Kate presenting the trophy to the winner of the men's final

Kate and Charlotte were greeted by British players Emma Raducanu, Sonay Kartal, Lily Miyazaki, Lucy Shuker and Flora Johnson as they arrived on the players’ lawn at Wimbledon before entering Centre Court.

Charlotte gave wheelchair tennis player Shuker a “pinky promise” that she would try the sport alongside her mother.

Kate was also introduced to Raducanu, who was knocked out in the fourth round of this year’s championships, telling her: “It was so hard to see you go out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

US Open winner Raducanu said it was “amazing” to have the support of the princess and “see her here looking so healthy and happy”.

Kate and Charlotte were greeted with cheers and applause as they took their seats in the front row of the royal box at Centre Court.

The Princess of Wales smiled broadly and waved to the crowd as the pair sat down beside her sister Ms Matthews.

While meeting the players, Kate said Charlotte, who was wearing a navy polka dot dress, had been “practising yesterday” and that tennis was “really great for the youngsters”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate said she had been “filling in the leaderboard” with Charlotte during Wimbledon, adding: “As a family, we play a lot.”

After being asked to try wheelchair tennis by Shuker, Kate said: “I’ve tried wheelchair rugby before, but not tennis. You’ll have to hold me to that.”

Shuker, the highest ranked British wheelchair women’s tennis player, told the PA news agency: “She was just saying how amazing it’s been to watch and follow everyone’s career.

“Alfie Hewett won the men’s wheelchair tennis earlier. I just asked if they were playing tennis themselves, which they have been, and then said: ‘Have you tried wheelchair tennis?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I got a little pinky promise from Princess Charlotte that she would try it.”

Shuker added: “For me, it’s incredibly humbling to be here and to be asked to meet the princess today.”

Discussing her meeting with Kate, Raducanu told PA: “It was very nice to see Her Royal Highness again. I’ve met her twice before, and it was really nice to meet Charlotte as well, because I hadn’t before.

“It’s amazing to see her be such a champion of tennis and following all of us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just spoke a little bit about my tournament, and the tennis, and also how I missed last year but I was very excited to come back this year. And a little bit about her tennis because she loves it.”

Asked about Kate’s appearance at the tournament following her diagnosis, Raducanu said: “I think it just shows her resilience and how much of a role model she is and it’s amazing to see her here looking so healthy and happy.”

Kate has been undergoing chemotherapy and made her first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London last month.

She did not attend the women’s singles final on Saturday, and Wimbledon chairwoman Debbie Jevans presented the trophy to Barbora Krejcikova on her behalf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During their meeting on Sunday, Krejcikova gifted the Princess of Wales the racket she used during her victory.

Actors Tom Cruise, Zendaya and Hugh Jackman were among the celebrities attending Centre Court as Czech player Krejcikova fought off Italian Jasmine Paolini to claim a 6-2 2-6 6-4 victory.

Earlier in the tournament, Kate paid tribute to double champion Sir Andy Murray, saying he should be “so very proud” after he missed out on a final chance at Wimbledon.

In a personally-signed message on social media, the princess wrote: “An incredible #Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud @andy_murray. On behalf of all of us, thank you! C.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Andy was due to play mixed doubles with Raducanu but the former US Open champion pulled out of the clash, citing stiffness in her right wrist.

Kate visited the championships several times last year and presented Alcaraz with his first Wimbledon trophy after watching him battle Djokovic in the men’s singles final.

On Friday, Kate missed a charity polo match as husband William took to the field to raise funds for good causes at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park.

In a statement released last month, the princess revealed she is making good progress but “not out of the woods yet” and has “good days and bad days” as she continues her treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Prince of Wales, president of the Football Association, will be in Berlin later on Sunday to attend England’s Euro 2024 final against Spain.