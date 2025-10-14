Kate ‘wanted fire engine to travel at top speed’ during training college visit and also tried their hand at saving mock casualties

The Princess of Wales joked that she wanted a fire engine to travel at top speed with sirens blaring, when given a ride during a tour of a new college training firefighters in Northern Ireland

William and Kate made an unannounced visit to Ulster to see first-hand the training given to the next generation, who are learning to tackle a range of challenges, from saving flood victims to rescuing casualties from high-rise buildings.

The royal visitors also tried their hand at saving mock casualties who had fallen into the raging torrents of a flood simulator, but failed to throw the line quickly enough.

The couple were taken a short distance across the 50-acre site of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service Learning and Development College , outside Cookstown in Co Tyrone , in the red engine, but travelled at a sedate pace.

The Prince and Princess of Wales take part in a training scenario during a visit to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service Learning and Development College near Cookstown, Co Tyrone. Picture: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Newly qualified firefighters Caoimhe McNeice , 25, and Piarais McCaffery, 32, joined the royal guests for part of the visit, and described their experiences at the centre of excellence.

Ms McNeice said about the driver: "He got us there safely, I think he was on a limit for his speed.

"The princess was wanting the sirens on, but he was strictly told no.

"It was just a bit of banter, she said 'I'd love to drive at the real speed and have the sirens on'."

Kate also wanted her husband to take the wheel, Ms McNeice said. "She was wanting the prince to drive, but the driver got us there anyway."

William and Kate visited Belfast three years ago. They took part in a cocktail-making race at a market and visited Carrickfergus.