Mary O'Neill and Isobel Mason who appear in the new series of Keepers of the Lough on UTV

Narrated again by Patrick Kielty, this new six part series tells us more about what life is like in and around the Lough.

Along the way, the viewer will see some old faces from the first series and meet some new characters, as they go about their business all the while

protecting and preserving this area of outstanding natural beauty.

John Scott and Jim Lindsay who appear in the new series of Keepers of the Lough on UTV

In the first episode we follow a tour of the mediaeval sights around the lough with participants going from site to site by kayak.

We’re also back in Castle Espie with Katie Spencer who featured in the first series, learning how she and the team there protect eggs that about to hatch from predators, and also how they manage the Brent Geese who come to the lough.

New to the series are best friends Mary O’Neill and Isobel Mason, who both live on Ferry St in Portaferry, where Mary still runs a hairdressing business.

John Scott from Killyleagh makes a welcome return to this series. He has been working at Ringhaddy Boatyard since the early 1970s when he helped his father as a teenager. He’s an expert in the yard, painstakingly manoeuvring a yacht for launch for his long-time friend Jim Lindsay, and takes everything in his stride when the unexpected happens!

And at Strangford Primary School we see the children there learn to sail, even if it means doing lessons beforehand in their wetsuits!

This episode closes with a visit to a very unusual Presbyterian church in the area that has several uses benefitting the whole community.

UTV programmes editor, Tony Curry said: “Keepers of the Lough’ went down so well with viewers in 2021 that we just had to commission another series. The area is so rich with natural beauty and characters who live and work there, we simply had to explore further.”

The first episode of ‘Keepers of the Lough’ is on Tuesday, March 28 at 8pm on UTV and on catch up on www.itv.com/utvprogrammes .