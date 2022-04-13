Keeping NI safe with four-legged friends

In addition to the units based at Sprucefield and Clogher, a new Dog Section will now be based in Maydown in Londonderry.

From here, six new police dog handlers and their canine partners will cover a wide area, from the Ports on the North Coast to Fermanagh and Omagh, where they will respond to calls for service.

Chief Inspector Chris Hamill said Belgian Shepherds Rico, Nico, Poker, Nora, Jax and Kelly are powerful additions to policing.

Police Dog with PSNI dog handler Joss

Their skills include searching for missing persons, tracking suspects and the recovery of recently discarded articles of an evidential nature. They also protect their handler and other officers in dangerous situations.

Chief Inspector Hamill said that being a dog handler is involves a long term commitment from the officers.

“The dogs live with their handlers,” he said.

“Not only are they part of the wider police family but, first and foremost, they’re an integral part of the handler’s family.

“For the handler they are literally taking their work home, every day, and it’s the handler’s responsibility to make sure their dog is in peak physical condition, and that they’re disciplined and fit for work each day.

“They get to share so many rewarding experiences along the way.”

Dog handler Jess said she is excited to join the Dog Section in Maydown with her loyal friend, Police Dog Rico, a cross between a Belgian Shepherd and a Dutch Herder.

She said: “Being a dog handler is the best job in police, without a doubt. The bond you develop with them is something else. I enjoy seeing Rico get out at a call and switch on to whatever task he needs to do.

“He loves his job just as much as I do. Also, seeing how much he progresses and deals with various situations is very rewarding. Before I became a dog handler I was based in Strand Road in the Local Policing Team so I know first-hand how useful a dog would be.

“There is a large variation in calls within the area and having a dog there to assist would be a great help. Not only that, everyone loves dogs!”

Derry City and Strabane Chief Inspector Michael O’Loan said: “The public can look forward to seeing man’s best friend on duty, across the District and further afield in the North West area, working to detect and prevent crime.