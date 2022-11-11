It has also emerged that his death is the third tragic loss of a young man to have hit the wider family.

The news of Keith's passing emerged on Thursday.

His brother David revealed that the four-time title-winner from Clogher, Tyrone, had died in the early hours of that day, with relatives by his side.

A death notice from his family asks for no flowers, but suggests well-wishers could offer donations to the Samaritans.

His funeral is being handled by Holmes of Dungannon, though the date and location have not yet been announced.

Figures from the motorcycling world had spoken warmly about the father-of-three since the news emerged, and now veteran biker Sam McMinn has added his own voice to the chorus of tributes to Keith.

Mr McMinn, a 77-year-old who has been involved in motorbike sport for much of the last 60 years, said that he had known Keith since the mid-2000s, and that racing was "in the blood" of the whole Farmer family.

Keith Farmer

He added that two of Keith's cousins - Stephen Farmer and Mark Farmer, also keen motorcyclists - had both died some years earlier.

Mark died after a crash at the Isle of Man TT in 1994; a website called Motorsport Memorial gives his age as 30.

Stephen died in 1997; a report in the Irish Times says he was 24, and had died due to an accident under a lorry cab he was working on.

In an interview with ThePitCrewOnline in 2016, Keith had been asked if he observed any "rituals" before a race.

He had replied that among the things he did to prepare was to "ask my mum and cousins (Stephen and Mark Farmer) who passed away to look after me".

Mr McMinn said whilst Keith was a fierce competitor, he was "a very quiet lad, and he was always willing to help others".

"He was first-class," said Mr McMinn.

"Everybody will always remember him just as a nice, quiet lad, and generally every time you saw him he was smiling - I always remember his smiling face," he said.

"I never, ever remember him using foul language, which a lot of motorbike racers were!"

News of his death had left him in a state of "disbelief", he added, and voiced sympathy for the Farmer family.

He also said it's likely that a minute of silence will be observed at the AGM of the Motorcycle Racing Association of Ireland, being held in Dundrod tomorrow [Saturday].

Meanwhile Tom Elliott, UUP MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, said: "Keith was a great competitor and was right up there with the all-time greats of motorcycle racing.

"Northern Ireland has always provided a significant number of sports activists, people like Keith Farmer adding to that tally.

"He will be sadly missed by the many who were close to him and knew him. My sincere sympathy to all his family and friends."

