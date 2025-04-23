​​Kemi Badenoch has vowed to end the “cruel” family farm inheritance tax

​​Kemi Badenoch has vowed to end the “cruel” family farm inheritance tax if Labour do not reverse it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Conservative Party leader made the comments during a visit to a farm while campaigning ahead of England’s council elections on May 1.

The elections will be seen as a barometer of Mrs Badenoch’s success (or otherwise) in the role of party leader – in particular how well she is managing to fend off the threat posed by Nigel Farage’s Reform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farm tax is something the UFU in Northern Ireland and NFU in GB have been vocally opposing since it was unveiled last autumn.

Under the new tax, farmers will be liable to pay inheritance tax of 20% on farms valued at over £1m.

So if a farm is judged to be worth £1.5m, then £500,000 will be taxed.

At the moment, they pay no inheritance tax.

However, if you survive more than seven years after you transfer an asset, it is exempt from the tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after her visit to see the cows at Romford Farm yesterday, the Conservative Party leader said: “They [Labour] are making decisions which are going to impact farming in this country forever.

“It is an immoral and cruel tax, Labour should reverse it, and I have promised that the minute Conservatives get into government, if Labour do not reverse this – we will.

“Farmers should not have to sell their land and sell their equipment to pay a tax.