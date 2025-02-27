The town of Portrush has been rocked by the sudden death of a decorated senior army officer, respected nurse and loving mother and wife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lt Colonel Kerry Jane McFadden-Newman ARRC, QARANC passed away peacefully in hospital on Monday, it is understood, after a sudden illness.

A family notice said she was the dearly loved wife of Guy, loving mother of Caoimhe, Fionn and Teagan and darling daughter of Alan (Fadge) and Maggie and loving sister of Noni.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood Kerry, who was in her late forties, had served as a nurse with the army for most of her adult life. She had been awarded the Associate Royal Red Cross Medal for outstanding military nursing, a career which took her all around the world.

Lt Colonel Kerry Jane McFadden-Newman ARRC, QARANC passed away peacefully in hospital on Monday, it is understood, after a sudden illness.

She switched to reserve status several years ago to be with her family, and was working as a nurse locally on the north coast.

Tributes were also paid to her by the Portrush Theatre Company group, where she was an enthusiastic member.

Canon Peter McDowell of Holy Trinity Church Portrush said Kerry had been a member of his church since she was a child and that he had baptised her three children there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Kerry was just full of energy, and kindness and efficiency,” he told the News Letter. “She was just good at her job, a kind person that put a lot into the life of the community in the local drama group.

"She just was a genuinely energetic, lovely, kind person, a great mom, a great daughter, great sister.”

Kerry was so loved and respected that her funeral notice on Facebook prompted almost 500 eloquent tributes.

Ian Magee of Portrush Theatre Company spoke for many with his tribute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Folks, to say that a light has gone out with the passing of our dear, dear friend, Kerry, is an understatement and the devastation and desolation that has resulted is absolute," he said.

“The life was hanging out of her, she lived it to the full and she brought everyone along with her on a tidal wave of joy!

"And now she has gone and the hole that she has left behind not only in Portrush Theatre Company but also in the Portrush community will never be filled.”

Portmagic Facebook administrator Gerald McQuilken said that "a very bright light has gone out in Portrush".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Kerry McFadden Newman was a force of nature. Vibrant, caring, beautiful and had a zest for life like no other.

"A Portrush lass through and through and in all walks of life she was a real inspiration to all those around her.

"Whether serving her country nursing patients, guiding her children or helping out in her community, Kerry was always seen with her beautiful smile.

"Recently Kerry took part in my Strictly Charity event and won the trophy because of her dedication and enthusiasm, not to mention being a fabulous dancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Having known her since she was a little fairy in the kids Chorus in Panto many years ago, it makes it all the harder to know she is gone.”