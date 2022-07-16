Key unionists united in praise of family friendly Twelfth events

The annual Twelfth of July celebrations in Bushmills, Co Antrim. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Although the PSNI described this year’s bonfire events and loyal order demonstrations as “one of the safest and most peaceful” Twelfths in recent memory, the news headlines have been dominated by a small number of sectarian incidents.

Hundreds of thousands of people have again enjoyed the hundreds of community festivals and parades that took place right across Northern Ireland without incident.

However, the overwhelmingly peaceful and positive celebrations have largely been overshadowed by images of election posters, sectarian slogans and hanging effigies of political leaders on some bonfires.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dame Arlene Foster is one of those who has called for an end to the demonisation of the unionist community, while accepting that more must be done to eradicate the non-representative behaviour of the few.

The GB News presenter and former NI First Minister said; “It is almost as if some people go out to look for something [to criticise].

“Some of our people do not help themselves when they did what they did at that bonfire with the effigies. After all the lovely bonfires that took place – and I was one in Co Tyrone – and then that happens, it’s dreadful.

“I was at a wonderful Eleventh Night event in Ballygawley where they had four teams of young people taking part in games. And the bands were there and there was a young singer and it was just a lovely night.”

Mrs Foster said people “just wanted to come out and celebrate”.

She said: “I was in Armagh and Enniskillen and both were really lovely demonstrations. They were family demonstrations, with people coming home from England and Scotland to celebrate.

“But that has all been overshadowed unfortunately in the mainstream press, particularly the BBC, focussing on a very small number of people [behaving badly]. It is a hate crime and it cannot be allowed to happen again. I would like to think that some community leaders will see the damage that it has done to an otherwise excellent celebration. It is so unnecessary and just so wrong.”

Commenting on the UK-wide response to the GB News live coverage of the Twelfth parade in Armagh, she said: “I’m getting very positive feedback from people who really enjoyed it. Actually, then seen it as a bit of an antidote to everything that is happening at Westminster at present. Because of all the drama over here [in Great Britain] they thought it was a lovely celebration.

“I do think we have a positive story to tell and that is why it is so frustrating, and I know senior members of the Orange Order will be frustrated, that what was a hugely positive celebration has been overshadowed by some people who put some completely unacceptable things on a bonfire. We have to make sure that there isn’t a repeat performance of that next year.”

East Belfast DUP MP Gavin Robinson said he hopes the critics will open their minds to the true nature of the Twelfth celebrations.

“I was at Ballybeen for example at their community fun day. They had scores of entertainment, Lambeg drums and fifes, Pride of Ballybeen Flute Band, Scottish highland dancing for children and the whole day was a huge success.

“Then I was parading on Tuesday morning and there was a fabulous atmosphere in east Belfast,” he said.

“This year was the quietest I have had in many years. Issues around bonfires just didn’t arise... and this was one of the most successful and enjoyable Twelfths I have had in years.

“I only wish people would have the open-mindedness to see that it is a positive, community event, that is celebrated with gusto, but with no concerns or fears for others within our community. Where there are problems then we acknowledge them and will deal with them.”

Mr Robinson added: “What we have seen where there have been isolated incidents, they have been roundly condemned right across the political spectrum, but particularly from within unionism. Because it doesn’t reflect or display what we are about, and I think that is most important.”

Former Ulster Unionist leader Tom Elliott that when a relatively minor altercation between a householder and a loyalist band in Belfast makes front page news, it reflects how trouble-free parading season has become.

“Fifteen or twenty years ago wouldn’t have attracted much focus, but it is narrowed down now and they are just looking for any incident at all that might tarnish the name of the Orange and those who celebrate that tradition,” he said.

“Some people go to extreme lengths to try to demonise the Orange and their supporters, but maybe that’s because they don’t feel secure in their own culture and tradition.”

Mr Elliott added: “Just because there is a mass brawl at the end of a GAA match, we don’t tar all the GAA clubs and players with the one brush.