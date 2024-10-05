Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The daughter of a woman slain by the IRA exactly 50 years ago today has spoken out for the first time about the killing and what it did to their family.

Asha Chopra, 25, was killed by a gunman in Londonderry on this day in 1974 in front of her two young children, son Vishal (five at the time) and daughter Shikha (three).

She was eight months pregnant at the time, and her unborn son also died.

Now both her surviving children have spoken to the News Letter about their mother and the “void” they feel today.

The Chopra family: Prahlad and his wife Asha, and their children Shikha and Vishal

For Shikha it is the first time she has done so publicly.

Their Ulster story began when their father Prahlad came to the Province from Punjab, northern India, in 1963, to work as a door-to-door clothes salesman.

It was then arranged for him to be married to Asha, from the Punjab town of Phagwara, and she came over in 1968 to join him.

They settled in the Greenhaw Road in the north-west of Londonderry.

At that time there were maybe 10 families from India in Londonderry said Vishal, another 10 in Belfast, and some in Maghera, Magherafelt, and Cookstown.

What did their parents think of Northern Ireland?

"They enjoyed it, for the short time they were together," said Vishal.

On the day of her killing Asha was giving a woman a lift. That passenger was in the back seat of the car, alongside Shikha. Vishal recalls he was standing in between the front two seats.

"There was a hoax bomb threat and I think she was speaking to the policeman who advised her she's going to have to make a u-turn," said Vishal.

"As she was in the middle of the three-point turn, the sniper took aim at the policeman. He got struck on the arm and the bullet went straight through his arm and struck her straight on the forehead."

He said the wounded policeman spent a long time in intensive care, and had no idea someone had been killed until quite some time afterwards.

As a result of the shooting, the children had to move to Mumbai, India.

Then in the mid-1980s Vishal decided to return to Northern Ireland, with Shikha following in around 2005. Today, both live in Coleraine.

In spite of all that happened, "my father always said: 'If you want to go, go to Ireland: it's a nice place, make a life for yourself there'," said Vishal.

So what kind of a woman was their mother?

Shikha said: "I don't know much about her. I've just heard that she was a really wonderful woman. She used to love to sing. She was a very kind soul.

"We had to shift to India because of that. We just lost everything. We had to start right from the beginning.

"We’ve missed her all throughout our life.

"There's a big void in life because she's no longer there and she wasn't there when I needed her. It's hard even speaking about her. I miss her a lot.

"Of course I don't want to lose my mum, but I wish I'd lost her when I'd known her – what she's like, what's her favourite colour, what's her smell like, how she laughed. All the things which I've no idea [about].”

Vishal said that although they had a loving and supportive family, his mother was irreplaceable.

“When I see my own children and what my wife does for them, I have never experienced having a mother,” he said.

"You can never replace your real mother. I wouldn't know what motherly love is, because I never experienced it."

The family intend to hold a puja, a Hindu ceremony, to mark the anniversary of the killing.

On Sunday October 27, a memorial quilt will be dedicated in Down Cathedral, arranged by the charity SEFF.