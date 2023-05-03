King and Queen Consort met local MPs, peers and staff at Westminster Hall reception - 14 images

The King and Queen Consort met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at a reception with MPs, peers and staff at Westminster Hall ahead of the coronation.
DUP MP’s (pictured) were able to extend their congratulations to the monarch.
King Charles III speaks with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson during his visit to Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster to attend a reception ahead of the coronation. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Coronation. Photo credit should read: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire Photo: Arthur Edwards
DUP MP Ian Paisley meets King Charles Photo: Ian Paisley
The Queen Consort speaks with former prime minister Theresa May during her visit to Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster to attend a reception ahead of the coronation. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Coronation. Photo credit should read: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire Photo: Arthur Edwards
King Charles III shakes hands with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle (left) and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (second right) look on during his visit to Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster to attend a reception ahead of the coronation. Photo: Arthur Edwards/The Sun