King and Queen Consort met local MPs, peers and staff at Westminster Hall reception - 14 images

The King and Queen Consort met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at a reception with MPs, peers and staff at Westminster Hall ahead of the coronation.

By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd May 2023, 13:33 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 13:39 BST

Between 650 and 750 parliamentarians gathered in the hall for the reception, alongside staff from the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

DUP MP’s (pictured) were able to extend their congratulations to the monarch.

King Charles III speaks with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson during his visit to Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster to attend a reception ahead of the coronation. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Coronation. Photo credit should read: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

1.

King Charles III speaks with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson during his visit to Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster to attend a reception ahead of the coronation. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Coronation. Photo credit should read: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire Photo: Arthur Edwards

DUP MP Ian Paisley meets King Charles

2.

DUP MP Ian Paisley meets King Charles Photo: Ian Paisley

The Queen Consort speaks with former prime minister Theresa May during her visit to Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster to attend a reception ahead of the coronation. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Coronation. Photo credit should read: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

3.

The Queen Consort speaks with former prime minister Theresa May during her visit to Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster to attend a reception ahead of the coronation. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Coronation. Photo credit should read: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire Photo: Arthur Edwards

King Charles III shakes hands with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle (left) and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (second right) look on during his visit to Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster to attend a reception ahead of the coronation.

4.

King Charles III shakes hands with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle (left) and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (second right) look on during his visit to Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster to attend a reception ahead of the coronation. Photo: Arthur Edwards/The Sun

