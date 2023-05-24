The King and Queen’s coronation has been celebrated in Northern Ireland on their first visit to the region since they were crowned earlier this month.

Charles and Camilla arrived at Hazelbank Park in Co Antrim to cheers from waiting members of the public on Tuesday afternoon. The King and Queen were welcomed by the Lord-Lieutenant of Co Antrim David McCorkell, mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Stephen Ross and North Belfast MP John Finucane (Sinn Fein). They were serenaded by school children and took some time to chat with the youngsters before officially opening the gates to the Coronation Garden.

Garden designer Diarmuid Gavin accompanied Charles and Camilla, introducing them to those who have spent recent months working to realise his “whimsical” design, which includes music, moving plants and bubbles. He said his team had been working around the clock in recent months to prepare the garden, and described his inspiration as “whimsy” to mark the coronation as well as engaging with people of all ages.

“They were wonderful – I got to spend a little bit of time with them, we went into the quiet garden with the water dancing and they were asking me where the plants came from, the idea behind the design, and they couldn’t have been nicer,” he said.

Charles and Camilla were told the special garden in honour of their coronation marks the beginning of a new green initiative for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. The King smiled as Bring Me Sunshine played, while Camilla described the garden as not what she had expected, but complimented it as “absolutely lovely”.

Following the garden visit, the King and Queen went on to Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland. They met with pupils from a local primary school who have taken part in a competition to design coronation benches. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris hosted a brief private audience with the King and Queen, before they attended a garden party and planted a tree within the grounds of the castle to mark the coronation.

A senior detective who survived an attempted murder bid earlier this year was attending the garden party at Hillsborough Castle with the King and Queen. Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times at a sports centre in Co Tyrone in February. This was his first public appearance since the attack.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was among those in attendance at Hillsborough. Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill did not attend the event. However she said representatives from the party will be present at events during the two-day visit.

“Yes, I think there’s a whole raft of engagements and some of our MPs will be at local events in their constituencies,” she told reporters after a meeting with the secretary of state at Hillsborough castle earlier on Wednesday.

1 . King and Queen in Northern Ireland King Charles III and Queen Camilla open a new Coronation Garden in Newtownabbey and meet the designers of the garden and representatives of community and charitable organisations, hearing how the garden marks the beginning of a new green initiative for the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, during a two day visit to Northern Ireland. Picture: Mark Marlow/PA Wire Photo: Mark Marlow Photo Sales

2 . King and Queen in Northern Ireland King Charles III and Queen Camilla greet schoolchildren during a visit to open the new Coronation Garden on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland in Newtownabbey (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Photo: Chris Jackson Photo Sales

3 . King and Queen in Northern Ireland King Charles III and Queen Camilla view a bench at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, which was designed by pupils from Belfast's Blythefield Primary School, who have taken part in Historic Royal Palaces' competition to design Coronation benches Photo: Brian Lawless Photo Sales

4 . King and Queen in Northern Ireland Queen Camilla greets school children during a visit to open the new Coronation Garden in Newtownabbey Photo: Chris Jackson Photo Sales