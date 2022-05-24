King Billy landing re-enactment back

The Royal Landing is expected to draw a crowd of up to 10,000 people to enjoy the re-enactment of the landing of King William III at Carrickfergus Castle, on Saturday June 11.

Previously, the event has provided a significant financial boost for local retailers and the hospitality sector by attracting visitors from across Northern Ireland, the Republic, and UK mainland.

Mid and East Antrim councillor Cheryl Brownlee, who is part of the Royal Landing organising committee, said: “The Royal Landing is such a popular event with all ages, and we are delighted to be able to bring it back to Carrickfergus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The re-enactment of King William's Royal Landing is due to return to Carrickfergus

“It started off as a brilliant event for local people to enjoy, but it continues to snowball in popularity and has become a real tourist attraction in recent years, which is great for our local economy.

“It’s an opportunity to celebrate our shared history and heritage, and there will be a wide array of free, family activities to enjoy.”