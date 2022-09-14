King Charles’ acknowledgement of RUC GC ‘immensely significant’

King Charles met with the former officers’ representatives at Hillsborough Castle on Tuesday – reinforcing the monarch’s long-standing support for the men and women he has previously praised for their “courage and heroism”.

The King met Stephen White, a former RUC assistant chief constable, along with a trustee of the Foundation, during the monarch’s tour of the UK nations following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Commenting on the Hillsborough meeting, Mr White said: “As a member, and indeed the chairman, of the Royal Ulster Constabulary GC Foundation, it had immense significance.

RUC GC Foundation chair Stephen White

“The very fact that I, and one of my colleagues, the trustee Michael Davidson, were invited to meet His Majesty the King, to be there during those events at Hillsborough, meant a lot.”

In an online video message, Mr White said he couldn’t divulge exactly what was discussed, but he has been greatly encouraged by the King’s continued support and interest.

“Obviously one doesn’t talk about what the Royal figure speaks about, but I can say that I was able to express condolences and wish him a happy, healthy and successful monarchy, in his role as King Charles III,” he said.

“And also to hear from him how much he appreciated the work of the RUC GC Foundation.

“I feel very much that I was representing the whole RUC GC family and I made that very clear – that includes our widows, our bereaved and our disabled,” Mr White added.

At a service to mark the centenary of the formation of the RUC in May this year, a message of support from the Prince of Wales was read at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast.

Charles said that hearing some of the RUC families’ experiences had “left an indelible impression” on him.