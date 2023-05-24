News you can trust since 1737
King Charles and Queen Camilla pictured with John Finucane MP North Belfast today at newly-created Coronation Garden in Newtownabbey, designed by Diarmuid Gavin.King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in Northern Ireland for of a two-day visit. Their first visit since their coronation earlier this month.
King Charles and Queen Camilla meet DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Sinn Fein MP John Finucane, top gardener Diarmuid Gavin and Father Gary Donegan in first hours of engagements

King Charles III and Queen Camilla opened a new Coronation Garden in Newtownabbey and met the designers soon after they arrived in Northern Ireland.
By Gemma Murray
Published 24th May 2023, 16:25 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 16:55 BST

Following the garden visit, the King and Queen went on to Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.

King Charles and Queen Camilla pictured today at Hillsborough Castle.King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in Northern Ireland for of a two-day visit. Their first visit since their coronation earlier this month.

King Charles and Queen Camilla pictured today at Hillsborough Castle.King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in Northern Ireland for of a two-day visit. Their first visit since their coronation earlier this month. Photo: Kelvin Boyes

King Charles and Queen Camilla pictured today at Hillsborough Castle.King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in Northern Ireland for of a two-day visit. Their first visit since their coronation earlier this month.

King Charles and Queen Camilla pictured today at Hillsborough Castle.King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in Northern Ireland for of a two-day visit. Their first visit since their coronation earlier this month. Photo: presseye

King Charles and Queen Camilla pictured today at newly-created Coronation Garden in Newtownabbey, designed by Diarmuid Gavin.King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in Northern Ireland for of a two-day visit. Their first visit since their coronation earlier this month.

King Charles and Queen Camilla pictured today at newly-created Coronation Garden in Newtownabbey, designed by Diarmuid Gavin.King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in Northern Ireland for of a two-day visit. Their first visit since their coronation earlier this month. Photo: Kelvin Boyes

King Charles and Queen Camilla pictured today at newly-created Coronation Garden in Newtownabbey, designed by Diarmuid Gavin.King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in Northern Ireland for of a two-day visit. Their first visit since their coronation earlier this month.

King Charles and Queen Camilla pictured today at newly-created Coronation Garden in Newtownabbey, designed by Diarmuid Gavin.King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in Northern Ireland for of a two-day visit. Their first visit since their coronation earlier this month. Photo: Kelvin Boyes

