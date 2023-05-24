King Charles III and Queen Camilla opened a new Coronation Garden in Newtownabbey and met the designers soon after they arrived in Northern Ireland.
Following the garden visit, the King and Queen went on to Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.
