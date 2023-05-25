News you can trust since 1737
King Charles and Queen Camilla start second day of engagements in Northern Ireland in Armagh

The King and Queen have arrived in Co Armagh on their second day of engagements in Northern Ireland.
By Gemma Murray
Published 25th May 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 11:47 BST

The King visited St Patrick’s Cathedral where he met representatives from the Church of Ireland, the Roman Catholic Church, the Presbyterian Church, the Methodist Church and the Irish Council of Churches.

The Queen will visit the Armagh Robinson Library, which is home to a number of local archaeological items, historical archives and fine art, as well as books.

King Charles and Queen Camilla pictured today at Saint Patrick's Church of Ireland Cathedral in the City of Armagh during their two day visit to Northern Ireland.

King Charles and Queen Camilla pictured today at Saint Patrick's Church of Ireland Cathedral in the City of Armagh during their two day visit to Northern Ireland. Photo: presseye

King Charles and Queen Camilla pictured today at Saint Patrick's Church of Ireland Cathedral in the City of Armagh during their two day visit to Northern Ireland. Photo: presseye

King Charles and Queen Camilla pictured today at Saint Patrick's Church of Ireland Cathedral in the City of Armagh during their two day visit to Northern Ireland. Photo: presseye

