King Charles and Queen Consort 'egged' during visit to York - man arrested
A man has been detained by police after appearing to throw eggs at the King and Queen Consort during a walkabout at Micklegate Bar, in York.
A man has been detained by police after appearing to throw eggs at the King and Queen Consort during a walkabout at Micklegate Bar, in York. The King and Queen Consort were being welcomed to York by city leaders when a protester threw three eggs at them, all of which missed before the pair were ushered away.
The man was heard to shout “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained by around four police officers.
Other people in the crowd started chanting “God save the King” and “shame on you” at the protester.
