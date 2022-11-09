News you can trust since 1737
King Charles and Queen Consort 'egged' during visit to York - man arrested

A man has been detained by police after appearing to throw eggs at the King and Queen Consort during a walkabout at Micklegate Bar, in York.

By Michael Cousins
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
A protester (top left) throws eggs at King Charles III (right) and the Queen Consort (left) as they arrive for a ceremony at Micklegate Bar in York, where the Sovereign is traditionally welcomed to the city. Picture date: Wednesday November 9, 2022.
A protester (top left) throws eggs at King Charles III (right) and the Queen Consort (left) as they arrive for a ceremony at Micklegate Bar in York, where the Sovereign is traditionally welcomed to the city. Picture date: Wednesday November 9, 2022.

A man has been detained by police after appearing to throw eggs at the King and Queen Consort during a walkabout at Micklegate Bar, in York. The King and Queen Consort were being welcomed to York by city leaders when a protester threw three eggs at them, all of which missed before the pair were ushered away.

The man was heard to shout “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained by around four police officers.

Other people in the crowd started chanting “God save the King” and “shame on you” at the protester.

Police detain a protester after he appeared to throw eggs at King Charles III and the Queen Consort as they arrived for a ceremony at Micklegate Bar in York, where the Sovereign is traditionally welcomed to the city. Picture date: Wednesday November 9, 2022.

More to follow

