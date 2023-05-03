News you can trust since 1737
King Charles described as ‘proven friend of Northern Ireland’ ahead of his coronation – 19 images

King Charles has been described as ‘a proven friend of Northern Ireland’, cathedral service told.

By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:43 BST

During a cathedral service at the Church of Ireland’s historic St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh city on Tuesday evening, ahead of his coronation, hurch of Ireland Archbishop John McDowell said the King has “shown himself to be a friend of Northern Ireland”.

