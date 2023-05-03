1 .

Britain's King Charles III (L) meets with Britain's DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson, during a visit at Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster, in London, on May, 2, 2023, to attend a Reception ahead of his coronation ceremony and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Realm nations, on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Arthur Edwards / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: ARTHUR EDWARDS