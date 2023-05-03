King Charles has been described as ‘a proven friend of Northern Ireland’, cathedral service told.
During a cathedral service at the Church of Ireland’s historic St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh city on Tuesday evening, ahead of his coronation, hurch of Ireland Archbishop John McDowell said the King has “shown himself to be a friend of Northern Ireland”.
Britain's King Charles III (L) meets with Britain's DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson, during a visit at Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster, in London, on May, 2, 2023, to attend a Reception ahead of his coronation ceremony and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Realm nations, on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Arthur Edwards / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: ARTHUR EDWARDS
A woman holding the Order of Service after a Service of Thanksgiving in preparation for the Coronation of King Charles III at St Patrick's Cathedral, Armagh. Picture date: Tuesday May 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL CoronationUlster. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire Photo: Liam McBurney
Archbishop Eamon Martin and Archbishop of Armagh, the Most Revd John McDowell, with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris at the end of a Service of Thanksgiving in preparation for the Coronation of King Charles III at St Patrick's Cathedral, Armagh. Photo: Liam McBurney
The congregation during a Service of Thanksgiving in preparation for the Coronation of King Charles III at St Patrick's Cathedral, Armagh. Photo: Liam McBurney