King Charles praises Pope Francis' care 'for people and planet' following the Catholic leader's death

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​The King has praised the pope’s “care for both people and planet” in his message following the Roman Catholic leader’s death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King ​Charles and his wife Camilla had visited the pontiff at the Vatican on April 9, the day they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

The couple’s planned historic state visit to the Vatican in early April had been cancelled because of the Pope’s poor health, but the pair visited him privately during their tour of Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The King is an Anglican and holds the title of Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

In this handout image supplied by the Vatican on April 10, King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet Pope Francis during day three of their State visit to The Republic of Italy on April 09, 2025 in Vatican City. Photo by Vatican via Getty Images

“My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis,” the King said in a statement.

“Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry.

“His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many across the world.

“Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many.

“The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month.

“We send our most heart-felt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve and to the countless people around the world who, inspired by his life, will be mourning the devastating loss of this faithful follower of Jesus Christ.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad