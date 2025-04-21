King Charles praises Pope Francis' care 'for people and planet' following the Catholic leader's death
King Charles and his wife Camilla had visited the pontiff at the Vatican on April 9, the day they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.
The couple’s planned historic state visit to the Vatican in early April had been cancelled because of the Pope’s poor health, but the pair visited him privately during their tour of Italy.
The King is an Anglican and holds the title of Supreme Governor of the Church of England.
“My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis,” the King said in a statement.
“Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry.
“His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others.
“His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many across the world.
“Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many.
“The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month.
“We send our most heart-felt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve and to the countless people around the world who, inspired by his life, will be mourning the devastating loss of this faithful follower of Jesus Christ.”
The Church of England’s current most senior bishop, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, said: “Pope Francis was acutely aware of the divisions between our churches and how they stand in the way of seeing Jesus Christ more fully… he was witty, lively, good to be with, and the warmth of his personality and interest in others shone out from him.”