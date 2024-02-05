King Charles says sorry as cancer forces him to step back from some public engagements

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the statement, Buckingham Palace said Charles would continue to attend to some duties, will continue having weekly audiences with the Prime Minister, and is “wholly positive” about his treatment.

The diagnosis means the King is unlikely to be at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 11, which is usually attended by senior members of the royal family.

The King and Queen were expected to visit Canada in May, and Australia, New Zealand and Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in October.

King Charles III during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022

Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm whether the tours will go ahead, with no date suggested for the King’s return to full public duties.

His cancer diagnosis raises the prospect of the high-profile overseas visits – his first to the countries as King – being postponed.

No forthcoming state visits have officially been confirmed by the Palace.

The palace said the King “looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible”, but it is not yet known whether it will affect his attendance at events such as those marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day in June.

It is understood he will continue to receive red boxes and process state documents during treatment and there are no plans to appoint Counsellors of State.

A palace spokesman said: “Regrettably, a number of the King’s forthcoming public engagements will have to be rearranged or postponed.

“His Majesty would like to apologise to all those who may be disappointed or inconvenienced as a consequence.”

It is understood details of the King’s diary are still being worked on and it is not yet known when a full programme of engagements will begin.

The palace said the Queen will continue with a full programme of public duties.

Other working members of the royal family could undertake additional duties on behalf of the King but it is understood planning for future state visits will continue where possible.

The Prince of Wales could take on some of the King’s work as he is expected to return to public duties on Wednesday after the Princess of Wales’ major abdominal surgery last month.

It is also understood that Charles will continue to be available for Privy Council meetings, but details of how they will take place are still being worked through.

It is expected that alternative arrangements will be made for his weekly audience with the Prime Minister should doctors advise him to minimise any in-person contact.

The news was announced in a statement from Buckingham Palace, which read as follows:

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted.

"Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.

"He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

The King has generally enjoyed good health, although he has been injured during sporting pursuits in the past.

Previous health issues have included contracting coronavirus, being thrown from a horse, and narrowly escaping an avalanche which killed a close friend.

In March 2020, Charles, then 71, caught Covid-19 before vaccinations were available, but only had mild symptoms.

He caught Covid for a second time in February 2022, but was triple-vaccinated.

Charles has kept active with hill-walking and gardening, but did suffer from back pain, attributed to numerous falls from horses over the years while playing polo.

In 2008 he had a non-cancerous growth removed from the bridge of his nose in a minor, routine procedure and in 2003 had a hernia operation at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London.

Charles retired after more than 40 years of playing polo in 2005, having notched up an impressive array of injuries, including broken bones.

In 1980 he was thrown and kicked by his pony during a polo match at Windsor and needed six stitches.

On another occasion he was hit in the throat, causing him to lose his voice for 10 days.

Charles resisted pressure to give up polo after he collapsed in 1980 at the end of a game in Florida and had to be put on a saline drip.

In 2001, he was knocked unconscious during a match.

In 1988, skiing off-piste at Klosters on one of Europe’s most dangerous runs, he narrowly escaped the avalanche which killed his good friend Major Hugh Lindsay.

Charles managed to jump out of the way to reach a ledge and helped save the life of another friend, Patti Palmer-Tomkinson, by digging her out of the snow and talking to her to keep her conscious until a helicopter arrived.

The news of his cancer came after Princess Kate, 42, was admitted to the London Clinic and had abdominal surgery in mid-January.

Kensington Palace said she would remain in hospital for 10-14 days.

She is not expected to return to duties until after Easter, taking up to three months to recover.