King Charles wears shades in strong sunlight as he and wife Queen Camilla meet and greet on second day of engagements - 38 images
The King and Queen have arrived in Co Armagh on their second day of engagements in Northern Ireland.
By Gemma Murray
Published 25th May 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 14:39 BST
The King visited St Patrick’s Cathedral where he met representatives from the Church of Ireland, the Roman Catholic Church, the Presbyterian Church, the Methodist Church and the Irish Council of Churches.
The Queen will visit the Armagh Robinson Library, which is home to a number of local archaeological items, historical archives and fine art, as well as books.
Page 1 of 9