News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos

King Charles wears shades in strong sunlight as he and wife Queen Camilla meet and greet on second day of engagements - 38 images

The King and Queen have arrived in Co Armagh on their second day of engagements in Northern Ireland.
By Gemma Murray
Published 25th May 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 14:39 BST

The King visited St Patrick’s Cathedral where he met representatives from the Church of Ireland, the Roman Catholic Church, the Presbyterian Church, the Methodist Church and the Irish Council of Churches.

The Queen will visit the Armagh Robinson Library, which is home to a number of local archaeological items, historical archives and fine art, as well as books.

King Charles III during a visit to Market Theatre Square, Armagh, Co Armagh, as part of a two day visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Thursday May 25, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Ulster. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

1.

King Charles III during a visit to Market Theatre Square, Armagh, Co Armagh, as part of a two day visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Thursday May 25, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Ulster. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Photo: Brian Lawless

Photo Sales
King Charles and Queen Camilla pictured today outside the Market Place Theatre and Arts Centre in Armagh during their two day visit to Northern Ireland .

2.

King Charles and Queen Camilla pictured today outside the Market Place Theatre and Arts Centre in Armagh during their two day visit to Northern Ireland . Photo: presseye

Photo Sales
King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to Market Theatre Square, Armagh, Co Armagh, as part of a two day visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Thursday May 25, 2023

3.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to Market Theatre Square, Armagh, Co Armagh, as part of a two day visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Thursday May 25, 2023 Photo: Brian Lawless

Photo Sales
King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet Camilla Nowawakowska aged 8 and Charles Murray aged 8 from Armstrong primary school Armagh outside St Patrick's Cathedral in Armagh, Co Armagh, during a two day visit to Northern Ireland.

4.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet Camilla Nowawakowska aged 8 and Charles Murray aged 8 from Armstrong primary school Armagh outside St Patrick's Cathedral in Armagh, Co Armagh, during a two day visit to Northern Ireland. Photo: Brian Lawless

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Related topics:Northern IrelandPresbyterian Church