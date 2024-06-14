King’s Birthday Honours 2024: FULL list of Northern Ireland recipients

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is a full list of the Northern Ireland recipients in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Robert Ernest Bailie OBE: For services to the economy and to opera.

Norman Cecil Fulton (deputy secretary, DAERA): For services to agriculture.

Community champions, social entrepreneurs, scientists, health workers and dedicated volunteers in Northern Ireland have been recognised in The King’s Birthday Honours List

Bronagh Anne Hinds (co-founder, Northern Ireland Women’s Coalition): For services to peace and promoting women’s rights.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

David Cunningham (officer, National Crime Agency): For services to law enforcement.

Ronald Joseph Dawson: For services to fundraising and to charity.

Professor Donna Fitzsimons (head, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Queen's University, Belfast): For services to healthcare and to education.

Dr David Paul Marshall (lately director of census, Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency): For services to official statistics and census taking.

Dr James McAleer (consultant clinical oncologist, Northern Ireland Cancer Centre): For services to cancer care and treatment.

Paul John McGurnaghan (director, digital services, DAERA): For services to information technology and digital innovation.

Dr John David McKeown (veterinary surgeon): For services to the veterinary profession.

Professor Noel David Purdy (director of research and scholarship, Stranmillis University College, Belfast): For services to education.

Miss Joy Dorothea Elizabeth Margaret Agnes Scott (lately chair, Clanmil Housing Association): For services to social housing.

Karen Ann Turner (leader, traveller education support and asylum seeker and refugee support, Education Authority): For services to education, to minority ethnic support services, and to speech and drama.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Jeremy Raymond David Adams: For services to disability sport.

Valerie Margaret Elizabeth Adams: For services to archives.

William Edward Adamson (NI development officer, National Sheep Association): For services to the sheep industry.

Alison Margaret Cairns: For services to renal patients and their families within the Western Health and Social Care Trust.

James Joseph Campbell (lately business support services manager, Northern Ireland Audit Office): For public service.

William George Alfred Carson (founder, Container Ministry, Irish Methodist Mission Partnership): For services to the community.

Beverley Roy Corry: For services to athletics.

Patrick Joseph Duffy: For services to Special Olympics sports and to young people, particularly those with learning disabilities in the Newry and District Gateway Club.

Clodagh Elizabeth Dunlop: For services to stroke survivors and to the reform of stroke services.

Dr Robert Ian Grundy (lately chair, Matrix): For services to science, technology and innovation policy.

Raymond Noel Hall: For services to pipe bands and to the community.

Mary Scott Hamilton: For services to local government, to education and to cross-community reconciliation.

Catherine Ellen Harper: For services to domestic abuse support.

Stephen Joseph Harrison (lately principal, Gilnahirk Primary School, Belfast): For services to education.

James Stanley Mackey Huey: For services to education and to rugby.

Elaine Hunniford: For services to young people and to safeguarding in sport.

James Noel Irwin (president, Dungannon and Moy Branch, Royal British Legion): For voluntary service to veterans.

Professor Barbara Elizabeth Jane Jemphrey (director, Institute of Professional Legal Studies, Queen's University, Belfast): For services to education.

David James Johnston (community outreach officer, NIO): For public and community service.

Professor David Simon Jones FREng (professor, pharmaceutical and biomaterial engineering and lately pro-vice-chancellor, Queen's University, Belfast): For services to education and to pharmacy.

Máirtín Pádraig MacGabhann: For services to organ donation.

John Madden BEM (principal, Roddensvale School, Larne): For services to education and to children with special educational needs.

John James Martin: For services to agriculture and dairy farming.

Dr Patricia Marion McCaffrey (consultant geriatrician, Southern Health and Social Care Trust): For services to older people.

David Adrian McConville (biomedical services manager, The State Pathologist's Department): For services to the criminal justice system.

George Samuel McMath (lately deputy principal, Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency): For services to the Northern Ireland census.

Richard Alexander Glenn Moore: For services to equine assisted therapy and learning.

Stephen William John Mulligan (principal, Mossley Primary School, Newtownabbey): For services to education.

Desmond Carson Nevin (executive director, customer and operations, Northern Ireland Water): For public service.

Frances Nicholson (lately professional social worker, Department of Health): For services to social work and to adoption and fostering services.

Nicholas William Niel Price DL: For services to the food and hospitality industry and to the community.

Catherine Maria Quinn (principal, Abbey Community College, Newtownabbey): For services to education.

Raymond Patrick Rafferty (chair, trade unions, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust): For services to health and social care.

Lindsay Elizabeth Margaret Robinson: For services to perinatal mental health.

Bernadette Shiels: For services to the arts.

Professor Maxwell Sheldrake Watson: For services to palliative care medicine.

Robert Hugh Marshall Wilson (lately regional officer for NI, Association of School and College Leaders): For services to education.

William Joseph Young (project manager, South West College): For services to civil engineering education.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (British Empire Medal - BEM)

Brian Francis Adams: For services to young people and sport.

Ellen Laura Barnett (volunteer, St Saviour's Church, Craigavon): For services to music and to the community.

Richard Collins Black: For services to the Royal British Legion in Tyrone.

Derek Frederick Lawrence Borland: For public service.

John Caldwell: For voluntary services to the community in Donaghadee.

Elizabeth Ann Coleman: For voluntary and charitable services to the community in Belfast and missionary work in Africa.

John Davidson: For services to the licensed retail sector.

Kevin John Dolan (senior supervisor, Forest Service): For services to forestry.

Claire Louise Drummond (head of student wellbeing, Ulster University): For services to higher education.

Aidan Early (chair and co-founder, Community First Responders Group Armagh and Tyrone): For voluntary service to the community.

Adele Leona Elder (area catering manager, Education Authority): For services to education and to charity in the Causeway Coast and Glens.

William Hiram Gillespie: For services to military and police support.

Connor James Graham (ambassador and peer mentor, Action Cancer Northern Ireland): For services to people with skin cancer.

Sheelagh Elizabeth Greer: For services to music.

James Melvin Sands Hamilton: For services to community safety and the neighbourhood watch.

Irene Catherine Hewitt: For voluntary services in Londonderry.

Marguerite Mary Teresa Hull: For services to the St Vincent De Paul Society and to the community in Eglinton.

Irene Elizabeth Hunter: For services to the Royal British Legion in Co Londonderry.

Dr Michael Adair Ievers: For services to drama.

Andrew McCartney Kennedy (chair, board of governors, Ballykeel Primary School, Ballymena): For voluntary service to education and to the community.

Mandy Elizabeth Kilpatrick (lately principal private secretary to the Lady Chief Justice): For services to justice.

William Henry King: For public service.

Erroll Adrian Lutton: For services to hockey.

Brian Sinclair Lynas: For services to the Boys' Brigade and to the community.

Kenneth Wilson Manning: For services to the community in Co Londonderry.

Elizabeth McCann (receptionist, Department for the Economy): For public service.

Richard David McClune: For voluntary service to police and military welfare in Co Armagh.

Francis Samuel McCoubrey: For services to local government and to the community in west and north Belfast.

Karen Diane McCourt (lately foster carer): For services to foster care.

Patrick Joseph McCourt (lately foster carer): For services to foster care.

Audrey Jane McDowell: For voluntary and charitable services to the community in Co Down.

Gordon Ernest McDowell: For services to sport and to the local community in Co Down.

Phyllis Michael: For services to Girlguiding Ulster and to the community in Co Londonderry.

Paul Mullen: For services to the community in Tyrone.

Rosemarie Mullen: For services to the community in Tyrone.

Sarah-Jane Mullen: For services to the community in Tyrone.

Stephen Newell: For services to the community of Greyabbey.

Sharon Nurse: For services to midwifery and neonatal education.

William James Kennedy Patterson (governor, Stranmillis University College): For voluntary service to higher education.

John Maynard Forsythe Porter: For services to Scouting and to the community.

Isabella Rafferty (foster carer): For services to foster care.

Hilary Richardson: For services to Girlguiding and to the community in Tobermore.

Matilda Maud Richardson (executive officer, PSNI): For public service.

Samuel Taylor (school caretaker, Windsor Hill Primary School, Newry): For services to education and to the community.

Paula Tierney: For voluntary and charitable services to HomeStart Belfast North, particularly during Covid-19.

Robert White: For services to association football and to charity in north Belfast.

King’s Police Medal (KPM)

John Caldwell, detective chief inspector, PSNI.

Niall McCready, detective sergeant, PSNI.

Mervyn Seffen, Superintendent, PSNI.

King’s Ambulance Service Medal (KAM)