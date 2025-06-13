King's birthday honours: Northern Ireland motorcyclist, war veteran and public inquiry chairwoman honoured

One of the world's most renowned road racers, an astrophysicist and the first woman to chair a public inquiry in Northern Ireland are among those being honoured by the King in his birthday honours.

The region also has the oldest person to be honoured on the list, with 106-year-old Second World War veteran Norman Irwin , from Coleraine, in line for a British Empire Medal (BEM).

Dozens of people from Northern Ireland have been recognised, including former permanent secretary at the Department of Health Peter May with the Order of the Bath for public service, and Michael Dunlop , 36, being made an MBE for services to motorcycle racing.

From starting his racing journey as one of the famous Dunlop family dynasty of Ballymoney, Co Antrim , in 2006, Michael has gone on to become the most successful rider in the history of the Isle of Man TT, with 32 wins, and has overall won more than 120 national road races.

Michael Dunlop who has been made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in the King's Birthday Honours list, for services to Motor Cycle Racing.
Astrophysicist Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell , 81, originally from Lurgan, Co Armagh , who as a doctoral student discovered the first radio pulsars in 1967, is to be made a Companion of Honour, and Christine Smith KC, from Co Down , chairwoman of the Urology Services Inquiry, is being made a CBE.

Ms Smith said she is "deeply honoured".

"I feel privileged to be the recipient as the first woman to chair a public inquiry in Northern Ireland ," she said.

"I see it as a recognition of the incredible mentors and champions I have had throughout my career whose support I am most grateful for.

Jocelyn Bell Burnell, Astrophysicist,who has been made a Companion of Honour in the King's Birthday Honours list, for services to Astronomy and Physics and to Diversity
"I also see it as a reflection of the collective effort of my team on the Urology Services Inquiry (USI,) and those I have been lucky to work with on previous inquiries, including the Independent Neurology Inquiry (INI), the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry (RHI) and in particular the Inquiry into Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA)."

Meanwhile, Richard Taylor , governor of Hydebank Wood Secure College and Women's Prison , is being made an OBE for public service.

Mr Taylor credited the whole team of staff for being part of a 10-year process of turning the south Belfast facility around, following a critical inspection report in 2013, to being described as a "model of excellence".

