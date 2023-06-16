King’s Birthday Honours: Northern Ireland football veteran Jonny Evans proud to be made an MBE

The Leicester City defender, 35, who has been capped 100 times by Northern Ireland, is recognised for services to football. He is currently in Copenhagen where he was due to play in a Euro qualifier against Denmark.

He told the PA news agency it was a "a really nice thing" to be recognised for his career. He said: "When I got the letter through the door and it had the royal seal on the back I was a bit shocked, but it was also amazing. "It made me feel very proud, especially when I saw that it was in recognition of my contribution to association football in Northern Ireland.

"It brought it home that playing more than 100 times for my country, and playing for so long for Northern Ireland, has been so good. "I represented everyone in the country and had many good times along the way."

File photo dated 08/11/22 of footballer Jonny Evans who has been made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire), for services to services to Association Football in Northern Ireland, in the King's Birthday Honours list.

He also revealed the Evans family are delighted for him and he is looking forward to the investiture, a venue and date for which has still to be confirmed. "It will be a really special day and one that we will really enjoy," he added.

Irish FA president Conrad Kirkwood said: "Many congratulations to Jonny on being recognised in the King's Birthday Honours List. "He has been a terrific servant to football in Northern Ireland and this award is richly deserved."