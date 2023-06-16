King’s Birthday Honours: William Jack - ‘It’s for all of Belfast’ says pub owner made MBE

William Jack, more commonly known as Willie, is the proprietor of venues such as The Duke Of York, The Harp Bar, The Dark Horse and The Friend At Hand. Mr Jack said it was an honour to be made an MBE, but wished to use it as an opportunity to highlight the culture of Belfast.

"Of course it's an honour but it's everything to promote Belfast - myself and my wife, the team that's all around us.”

He added: "Let's just do it here and leave a legacy. Right? A real legacy for Belfast. Anybody who knows our ethos, there's no football, no TVs, I don't sell alcopops, I don't permit poker machines.

Willie Jack, owner of the famous Duke of York and Harp Bar in Belfast city's Cathedral Quarter, who has been made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for services to the Arts and to Tourism in Belfast, in the King's Birthday Honours list

"I want to show artists and nice non-paramilitary murals and people's individual talents and businesses."

Mr Jack has been the owner of the Duke Of York in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter since the early 1980s.

He said that his businesses, including the Duke Of York, were focused around promoting tourism and growth in the city.

"I want people to come to Belfast - to fly into an airport I don't own, to get a taxi I don't own, to stay in a hotel I don't own, to eat in a restaurant I don't own. But to come and see the history, and if they want a whiskey they can buy it in our wee shop," he said.

"It would be very easy to do internet. But that's not how I see a city grow. I want people to come to Belfast."

Mr Jack used the opportunity to thank his team, and said being made an MBE was not just his own success.

"It's for all of Belfast - it doesn't matter if you're the Prime Minister or the road sweeper. This is not an individual award, it is part of the group of people down here. The guy that waters the plants, the guy that takes up the cigarette butts - it could easily be me," he said.

He added: "I just see talent and I employ the people."

Mr Jack also said that his father had received a royal honour in his lifetime.

"My late father (incidentally also named William Hugh Jack) received a CB (Companions of the Order of the Bath) 35 years ago in 1988, after 40 years of distinguished public service to our province," he said.

"He was away on holiday, and I was the one that picked up the phone, he knew but hadn't told any of us. Finding myself in a similar position, I understand that now."

Mr Jack concluded by sharing the message featured in many of his venues.

