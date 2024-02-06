King's cancer shock: Orange Order and Royal Black Institution send best wishes to Charles
Charles, 75, is facing regular treatment for cancer after his shock diagnosis was uncovered during his recent hospital stay for a procedure on an enlarged prostate.
In a post on X, the Orange Order said: "The thoughts and prayers of the Grand Master and Brethren of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland are with His Majesty King Charles III and his family at this time.
"All members of the Orange Family are encouraged to remember The King in prayer."
A statement from the Royal Black Institution said: "The Royal Black Institution sends its best wishes to His Majesty King Charles III after his cancer diagnosis.
"We are saddened and concerned to hear the news that His Majesty is facing further health challenges.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. We send our best wishes for a full and swift recovery as he begins treatment for his condition.
"God Save The King."
This morning, the prime minister said he was thankful the King’s cancer had been “caught early” as he wished him a full recovery
Rishi Sunak said he was left “shocked and sad” when he was told about the King’s cancer diagnosis.
He told BBC Radio 5 Live: “All our thoughts are with him and his family.
“Thankfully, this has been caught early.”
He said that everyone will be hoping the King “gets the treatment that he needs and makes a full recovery”.
“That’s what we’re all hoping and praying for, and I’m of course in regular contact with him and will continue to communicate with him as normal.”
Asked what it meant for the day-to-day running of the country, Mr Sunak said “we’ll crack on with everything”.
“He’ll just be in our thoughts and our prayers, many families around the country listening to this will have been touched by the same thing and they know what it means to everyone,” he said.
“So we’ll just be willing him on and hopefully we get through this as quickly as possible.”