King's coronation message: King and Queen say nation's support and kindness is the 'greatest coronation gift'

​The King and Queen have pledged to rededicate their lives to service as Charles called the nation's support throughout the historic celebrations "the greatest possible coronation gift".

By Laura Elston and Tony Jones, PA Court Staff
Published 8th May 2023, 18:00 BST- 2 min read

As the weekend of festivities came to a close, Charles issued a written message, saying: "We thank you, each and every one."

Traditional official portraits marking the crowning of Charles III and Queen Camilla were released to round off the monarchy's landmark occasion.

Among them, the King was captured in his full regalia - wearing the Imperial State Crown, holding the Orb and Sceptre with Cross, and dressed in his regal purple tunic and Robe of Estate, seated on a Throne Chair in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are pictured with members of the working royal family: (left to right) the Duke of Kent, the Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Gloucester, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Princess Royal, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince of Wales, the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Lady Ogilvy, the Duke of Edinburgh.King Charles III and Queen Camilla are pictured with members of the working royal family: (left to right) the Duke of Kent, the Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Gloucester, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Princess Royal, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince of Wales, the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Lady Ogilvy, the Duke of Edinburgh.
Camilla was pictured alongside the King, and also in a solo portrait, wearing Queen Mary's Crown, with the train of her lengthy embroidered Robe of Estate spread in front of her.

The working royal family - the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Edinburghs, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of Kent, the Gloucesters and Princess Alexandra - were also photographed stood with the King and Queen in the images by Hugo Burnand.

The King, signing his words Charles R, said he and Camilla gave "our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion".

He added: "To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth."

The King also paid tribute to the "countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible".

Here is the King’s message in full:

“As the coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion.

“We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible.

“To those who joined in the celebrations – whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities – we thank you, each and every one.

“To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the realms and Commonwealth.”

Meanwhile, Prince Louis turned into a labourer as he joined Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the Prince and Princess of Wales by shovelling dirt, pushing wheelbarrows and operating a digger as they helped out at a Scout Hut in Slough as part of the national volunteering drive to mark the coronation.

