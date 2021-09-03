Pacemaker Press 03/09/21 A service of thanksgiving at Cardy Road Gospel Hall for eight-year-old Harry Steele , who was killed in a road crash tragedy on the Rowreagh Road near Kircubbin on Monday. He is believed to have been crossing the road when he was struck by a car overtaking his father's tractor. It is understood that he was going to his grandmother's house when the collision happened. Pic Colm Lenaghan /Pacemaker

Harry tragically died after a one vehicle road collision at the Rowreagh Road area of Kircubbin on Monday evening, next to his home.

Harry is survived by parents Samuel and Naomi and siblings Alexander, Annie and Arthur.

His funeral today was at Cardy Gospel Hall, Greyabbey, which his family attends, followed by burial in Kirkistown Cemetery, Cloughey.

Family and friends during a service of thanksgiving at Cardy Road Gospel Hall for eight-year-old Harry Steele. Photo: Colm Lenaghan /Pacemaker.

Evangelist Walter Boyd comforted mourners with Psalm 23.

“He assured them that the Good Shepherd would be with them to help them through this valley experience,” said a family friend who attended the service.

Mr Boyd brought mourners a traditional gospel presentation and said it was “of great comfort to the family” that Harry “has gone to ‘A land that is fairer than day’ and is today safe with Christ in heaven”.

The boy’s uncle Jim brought many tears as he recounted some ‘Harry Stories’.

“While only a young boy, he has left his family and friends with the most beautiful memories and even at his funeral, thinking of Harry brought smiles amongst the tears,” said the family friend. “Everyone who knew him had ‘Harry Stories’.”

Mr Boyd recounted Harry’s budding entrepreneurial qualities, and how during lockdown he got some hens and enjoyed selling eggs to family members. But the lad did not stop there.

“He wanted his mum to make jam and explained he could sell it to his growing list of customers! Everyone who worked at the farm just loved Harry.”

At the cemetery in Kirkistown a very large crowd spread themselves across the graveyard to hear Gary Davidson, another member of the Gospel Hall, give the graveside oration.

“There were again tears as Gary described the evident love that exists in the close knit Steele family. Harry was a wee character around the family farm, filling the hearts of all who knew him with joy”.

Mr Davidson closed by urging those who have been praying for Harry’s parents, siblings, grandparents and family, to continue praying as they face the future “without the son they adored”. Donations, if desired, may be made to Air Ambulance NI c/o Adair Funeral Directors, 78 Main Street, Ballywalter.

